Taylor Swift is enveloping us all into a lavender haze, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up soon. On Jan. 27 (at midnight, of course), Swift unveiled her new music video for her Midnights hit “Lavender Haze,” written and directed by the singer herself. “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she warned on Twitter, also shouting out her “incredible co-star” Laith Ashley, who stars as her love interest. In typical Swiftian fashion, the new clip contains tons of Easter eggs, many of which hint at the expected release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), especially given how the color purple signifies that era. But fans are also struck by the effortlessly gorgeous visuals.

3 HOURS AGO