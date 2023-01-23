Read full article on original website
Bustle
Why Andrea Riseborough Is Confused By Her Oscar Nomination For Best Actress
The 2023 Oscar nominations were full of sad snubs and pleasant shocks, but perhaps nothing was more surprising than hearing Andrea Riseborough get announced as a nominee for Best Actress on Jan. 24. The British star received her first Oscar nomination for her role as a desolate lottery winner in To Leslie, a film that received a last-minute groundswell of support at the end of awards season campaigning. Nobody was more shocked than Riseborough: “I’m not entirely sure how the f*ck this happened,” she told Deadline.
Bustle
12 Years Ago, Austin Butler Manifested His Oscar Nom In This Disney Movie Scene
While some people now know Austin Butler as Elvis Presley thanks to his Oscar-nominated role in Elvis, for many millenials and Gen Zers, he will always be the ultimate Disney Channel and TeenNick heartthrob. However, the actor seemed to know where he was headed back then. On Jan. 24, Ashley Tisdale shared a clip from her 2011 High School Musical spinoff film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, in which Butler, who plays aspiring filmmaker Peyton, outlines how he’s going to earn his first Oscar nomination.
Bustle
The Razzies Set Age Limit After Backlash For Nominating A Child For Worst Actress
When the Razzies unveiled their nominations for the year’s worst performances and films, the immediate online reaction was one of shock, primarily because of one nominee in particular. The awards show nominated 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter, a move that many equated to bullying.
Bustle
Blake Lively Debuts Red Hair For The It Ends With Us Film Adaptation
Whether or not you’re a mainstay on BookTok (anyone else?), you’ve likely heard of, or already read, the well-loved novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. What’s more, countless celebs like Kylie Jenner have shared their love for the book on Instagram, and it even made an impromptu appearance on an episode of The Kardashians, with Kendall Jenner buried in her copy while getting glammed in the makeup chair.
Bustle
Paul Mescal’s Family Celebrated His Oscar Nomination In The Sweetest Way
Irish cinema is set to dominate this year’s Academy Awards, netting a whopping 14 nominations at the Oscars 2023. In one of the best surprises, Normal People’s Paul Mescal earned a nod for his leading role in Aftersun — the debut feature from Scottish director Charlotte Wells. The film sees Mescal playing Calum, a troubled young dad who attempts to reconnect with his 11-year-old daughter Sophie on an all-inclusive holiday to Turkey. Viewed from the perspective of a future Sophie in her early thirties – now the same age her dad was on the holiday – it’s an understated, intensely moving story.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Bustle
Yes, You Can Stream To Leslie In The UK Now
On Jan. 24, the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were revealed, with acclaimed releases including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front leading the way in the ceremony’s most prestigious categories. One surprise Oscars 2023 nod was Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie, which received a glowing response from critics upon its release. If you’re keen to discover what all the Oscars buzz is about, find out how to watch To Leslie in the UK, below.
Bustle
Twitter Is In Awe Of Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Music Video
Taylor Swift is enveloping us all into a lavender haze, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up soon. On Jan. 27 (at midnight, of course), Swift unveiled her new music video for her Midnights hit “Lavender Haze,” written and directed by the singer herself. “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she warned on Twitter, also shouting out her “incredible co-star” Laith Ashley, who stars as her love interest. In typical Swiftian fashion, the new clip contains tons of Easter eggs, many of which hint at the expected release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), especially given how the color purple signifies that era. But fans are also struck by the effortlessly gorgeous visuals.
Bustle
Everything To Know About The 2023 Grammy Awards
Music’s biggest night may have to go on without music’s biggest superstars. The 65th Grammy Awards will air Feb. 5, and a slew of A-list performers are set to grace the stage. But if new reports are any indication, some of the most notable nominees and frequent Grammy attendees may not even attend the ceremony, let alone perform onstage.
Bustle
Twitter Can't Believe The Madonna Biopic Is Scrapped
It seems like playing Madonna in a biopic — directed by the Queen of Pop herself — is the role of a lifetime. Even if the audition process entails a grueling boot camp. The 64-year-old icon announced the project in 2020. “No one’s going to tell my story, but me,” she explained on her site, especially not “misogynistic men.”
Bustle
You’ll Definitely Recognise Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney’s Mum
Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has released her first solo song titled “bergmál” but this isn’t the first time the singer has ventured out into music. She was also a co-writer on a very famous musician's song, to whom she just so happens to also be closely related to. That’s right, the rising starlet is the daughter of musical icon Björk. Barney’s new song appears on the Icelandic grassroots collective post-dreifing’s new album DRULLUMALL 4. Sharing the announcement to Instagram, the collective wrote: “4 wonderful tracks from different corners of the scene have finally reached the surface.” But who exactly is Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney?
Bustle
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Bustle
Love Island Tanyel's Latex Versace Dress Was Gifted By A Former Islander
On Jan. 25, the current batch of contestants partied it up at a ‘90s themed bash in the Love Island villa, soundtracked by bangers of the era like Black Box’s house classic “Ride on Time.” Rising to the occasion, the entire gang donned double denim, diamante sunnies, and bucket hats, while Tanyel rocked up in an eye-catching, and strangely familiar dress. If her pastel-blue Versace number has just conjured up a strong sense of deja vu, you’re on the right track already; it used to belong to former Islander Tasha. That’s right, the 2022 contestant made somewhat of a return to the villa via the wardrobe department.
Bustle
The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer Apologized For “Uneducated, Ignorant” Past Tweets
In her Bachelor Season 27 contestant bio, Greer Blitzer said she’s “not afraid to speak her mind,” but words have consequences. Months before she made her debut in the Jan. 23 premiere, the 24-year-old Houston, Texas native had already come under fire for her past social media activity. On Oct. 1, a Reddit user posted screenshots of several of Greer’s tweets from 2016 in which she defended photos of a fellow white high school student in blackface while wearing a Tupac t-shirt. Other resurfaced screengrabs in the same thread also showed that the medical sales rep, who now lives in New York City, supported Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential bid.
Bustle
All The Clues Clint & Gina Aren’t Still Together After MAFS Season 16
When Married at First Sight Season 16 cast member Gina Micheletti moved into her high-rise condo in downtown Nashville, she predicted that she’d meet her husband there. The 35-year-old salon owner wasn’t too far off, either: On the Lifetime reality dating series, she learned that her match, Clint Webb, lived in the same building, and they might have even talked to each other in the elevator. Though they got married on MAFS, it remains to be seen if Clint and Gina are still together — but the clues aren’t exactly promising.
Bustle
Austin Butler Confirms Vanessa Hudgens Pushed Him To Do Elvis
From his slick-backed hair to his hip thrusts while performing “Hound Dog,” Austin Butler completely morphed into Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. Not to mention the buzzy accent that he still has and may have “forever.” It’s the performance of a lifetime for the Nickelodeon and Disney alum, for which he already bagged a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. And apparently, the idea to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll came from a mystery “friend,” whom many believe to be Butler’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Butler hasn’t confirmed this theory — until now.
Bustle
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In February
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lover, throwing a party with friends, or spending it solo, Netflix has your watchlist covered. On Jan. 25, Netflix revealed the list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in February 2023, which is full of anticipated season premieres, nostalgic rom-coms, former Oscar winners, and one of the biggest film franchises ever.
Bustle
Bling Empire: New York
The Netflix spinoff Bling Empire: New York finally dropped on the streaming platform and fans of the original are treated to how New Yorkers do glitz and glamour. Spoiler: it includes shopping sprees, trips to the Bahamas, and the occasional cake fight. One of the cast members to get to...
Bustle
Love Is Blind’s Natalie Claims Shayne Signed Up For Perfect Match While They Were “Still Together”
Love Is Blind Season 2 exes Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen haven’t seen eye to eye much since their would-be wedding on the Netflix reality series. Despite their onscreen split, the pair reconciled after cameras stopped rolling in June 2021, ultimately giving their relationship several more tries. The reality TV stars have different memories of their dating timeline, and that’s especially evident now that Netflix announced Shayne’s casting on Perfect Match, the streamer’s upcoming new crossover Bachelor in Paradise-style dating series, which premieres on Feb. 14.
Bustle
What Really Happened Between Lea Michele & Sadie Sink On The Tonight Show
A recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has got fans talking, with some viewers claiming they witnessed Glee’s Lea Michele nicking fellow actor Sadie Sink’s spot on camera ahead of playing a game of charades. The two actors appeared as guests on the chat show, and took part in a round of the mime-based parlour game. Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter (aka. Black Thought) both acted as captains, introducing their team-mates.
