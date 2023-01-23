A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.

