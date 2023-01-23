ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said a woman is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Police have a suspect in custody. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Homicide suspect stabbed himself when approached by deputies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man is in custody following Thursday morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. It all started Thursday morning, when police were called after a woman was found dead in a north Tulsa RV park. The suspect and victim, according to investigators,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant home damaged following fire Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th street north and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow PD investigating murder-suicide following standoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers found...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of robbing Food Mart

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a man accused of robbing a west Tulsa store. On Jan. 7, a man robbed the Food Mart near W. 23rd St. and S. Jackson Avenue. TPD said that man was identified as Kent Grayson. A warrant was later...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy