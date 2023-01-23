Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
KOKI FOX 23
Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness
A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said a woman is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Police have a suspect in custody. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Court decision reduces prison time for getaway driver in shooting that killed Tulsa police sergeant
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma appeals court decision cut prison time in half for the getaway driver in a shooting that killed a Tulsa police sergeant in 2020. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed one count of accessory to a felony against Matthew Hall, who was found guilty in March 2021 of two counts of accessory to a felony, according to court records.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Homicide suspect stabbed himself when approached by deputies
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man is in custody following Thursday morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. It all started Thursday morning, when police were called after a woman was found dead in a north Tulsa RV park. The suspect and victim, according to investigators,...
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
KOKI FOX 23
Vacant home damaged following fire Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Turley and Tulsa firefighters were able to contain a fire in a mobile home early Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire call near 66th street north and Peoria near Turley just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
news9.com
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow PD investigating murder-suicide following standoff
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers found...
KOKI FOX 23
Man who stabbed himself when approached by Wagoner County deputies identified, facing murder charge
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man is in custody following Thursday morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. Police were called after a woman was found dead in a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. The suspect, later identified as Ryan David Gordon, and the victim were in a relationship, according to investigators.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KOKI FOX 23
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of robbing Food Mart
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a man accused of robbing a west Tulsa store. On Jan. 7, a man robbed the Food Mart near W. 23rd St. and S. Jackson Avenue. TPD said that man was identified as Kent Grayson. A warrant was later...
Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
