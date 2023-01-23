Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
WLWT 5
'Bengal Bomb Squad' parties like no other fan group while raising money for charities
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation is gearing up and finalizing their plans for Sunday night's AFC Championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs. The Bengals Bomb Squad is one of the biggest fan groups and welcomes anyone needing a place to go to their watch party at Roosters in Western Hills.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
WLWT 5
Bengals Punter Drue Chrisman surprises students at former grade school
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Cheers were as loud as Paycor Stadium when Bengals Punter Drue Chrisman entered the gymnasium of his former grade school on Tuesday. There were plenty of "Who Deys" to go around, including handmade signs by students for their favorite Bengals player. "It was incredible. It's always...
WLWT 5
Bengals' legend Anthony Muñoz to sign autographs ahead of AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation will have plenty of chances to celebrate the players of the present and past this weekend. To celebrate the team's AFC Championship game, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting an autograph signing with Bengals’ legend Anthony Muñoz. There will also be a...
WLWT 5
WLWT, KMBC place friendly wager ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — There's been some talk between Bengals-Chiefs fans ahead of the AFC Championship, and now our sister station in Kansas City is joining in. WLWT is bringing on the bet, starting a friendly wager between the two. WLWT and KMBC placed a friendly wager that the station of...
