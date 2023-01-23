ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

kagstv.com

Aggie men's hoops faces tough test at Auburn on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team faces its second top 25 opponent of the season when the Aggies take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Neville Arena. It will be back-to-back SEC road games for the Aggies, who faced...
kagstv.com

A&M men's hoops ends Auburn's 28-game home winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 28 games. The Aggies used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to build a 45-30 lead. Wade Taylor IV made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers.
kagstv.com

City of Hearne unveils new additions to Bob Jones Park

HEARNE, Texas — The City of Hearne unveiled the latest additions to Bob Jones Park in the central area of town on Thursday afternoon. City leaders gathered with representatives from GATX who helped make the new additions possible. Some of the new features include playground equipment and outdoor workout equipment in the park.
kagstv.com

Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
