Texas A&M's Janiah Barker earns national recognition following performance against Georgia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced. Barker also earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor for her impactful return to the court on Sunday...
Aggie men's hoops faces tough test at Auburn on Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team faces its second top 25 opponent of the season when the Aggies take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Neville Arena. It will be back-to-back SEC road games for the Aggies, who faced...
A&M men's hoops ends Auburn's 28-game home winning streak
AUBURN, Ala. — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 28 games. The Aggies used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to build a 45-30 lead. Wade Taylor IV made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers.
College Station's Stoney Pryor and Franklin's Mark Fannin recognized by THSCA
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The THSCA and Texas Farm Insurance announced the 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year awards. These awards recognize coaches across the state of Texas for their exemplary achievements in the 2022-23 UIL Football season. “THSCA is very passionate about the celebration of our...
City of Hearne unveils new additions to Bob Jones Park
HEARNE, Texas — The City of Hearne unveiled the latest additions to Bob Jones Park in the central area of town on Thursday afternoon. City leaders gathered with representatives from GATX who helped make the new additions possible. Some of the new features include playground equipment and outdoor workout equipment in the park.
Bryan Amateur Radio Club prepares for Winter Field Day this weekend encouraging residents to join
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Bryan Amateur Radio Club will host their annual Winter Field Day event, which will allow the public can stop by for an opportunity to operate and speak on radio systems to other radio clubs across the country. Founded in 1954 by local radio...
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
Brenham Police reveal details about discovered buried fetus at Hohlt Park
The identities of the individuals will not be released, police say. For the full report on this case, visit kagstv.com.
