AUBURN, Ala. — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 28 games. The Aggies used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to build a 45-30 lead. Wade Taylor IV made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO