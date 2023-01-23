Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man wanted for fatal shooting in Batavia Township turns himself in
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man wanted on charges of aggravated murder turned himself in Thursday, police said. According to a release, just after 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce turned himself in to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Pierce's attorney was also present, police said. Pierce was...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
WKRC
Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
Fox 19
Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill. Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him...
Federal drug charges expected from seizure of 4.4 pounds of fentanyl in Dayton home
DAYTON — Federal drug charges are expected stemming from a Montgomery County task force search of a home in Dayton and the arrest of a 52-year-old man there this week. The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Tuesday.
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Police: Male detained after breaking into West Carrollton daycare, calling 911 on himself
WEST CARROLLTON — A suspect remains detained by police Thursday after he broke into a West Carrollton daycare and called 911 on himself, according to investigators. West Carrollton police were called around 6:17 a.m. to Early Beginning Child Care and Learning Center on Alex Road by a person later identified as the suspected burglar, a police spokesperson told News Center 7.
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
Sheriff: Inmate escapes Hamilton County Justice Center while taking out trash
Tyrone Edwards is back in custody after he allegedly escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
USPIS offering $50,000 reward for information on mail carrier robbery in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrests of two men who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in Norwood last week. It happened on Thursday when police say a postal worker was robbed in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man arrested in connection with 1997 cold case homicide
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 1997 cold case homicide in southern Michigan, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, was one of two men arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the 1997 cold case...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
1 man facing charges following fiery crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — One man has been formally charged for driving a stolen vehicle that caused multiple crashes, including a fiery accident on Brandt Pike late Tuesday afternoon, Huber Heights Police said its Facebook page. Cory Harbarger, 27, has been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with...
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
dayton247now.com
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
Fox 19
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved...
Comments / 5