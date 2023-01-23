ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WHIO Dayton

Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill. Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: Male detained after breaking into West Carrollton daycare, calling 911 on himself

WEST CARROLLTON — A suspect remains detained by police Thursday after he broke into a West Carrollton daycare and called 911 on himself, according to investigators. West Carrollton police were called around 6:17 a.m. to Early Beginning Child Care and Learning Center on Alex Road by a person later identified as the suspected burglar, a police spokesperson told News Center 7.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man arrested in connection with 1997 cold case homicide

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 1997 cold case homicide in southern Michigan, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, was one of two men arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the 1997 cold case...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH

