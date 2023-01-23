Read full article on original website
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Familiar frustration: Michigan hangs with No. 1 Purdue, but falls short again
Ann Arbor — One marquee matchup after another this season, Michigan has come up short. It happened against Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It happened in neutral-site contests against Kentucky and North Carolina. It happened in the rivalry game at Michigan State. In its biggest game yet, it...
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery, Tom Izzo Postgame
Iowa, Michigan State Basketball Coaches Discuss Thursday's Contest
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
diehardsport.com
Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program
According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings
JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
wrif.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Detroit News
What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm
A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January. Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.
What's the strategy behind MSU's dining hall operation?
Death, taxes, and MSU dining halls being busy at all hours - three things that are guaranteed to occur. Though the operation can get hectic, the dining experience on campus is a dependable option for students.Meeting the demand of tens of thousands of students, staff and visitors across the university requires preparation. Senior Chef Executive Kurt Kwiatkowski and Associate Director of Residential Dining Don Donagrandi are the two masterminds behind MSU's dining hall operation."We work on a four-week menu cycle," Kwiatkowski said. "There are certain platforms that run a static menu all the time … We allow for flexibility, so...
WNEM
Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Northwest coach Ryan Carroll picks up 200th win as Mounties beat Eaton Rapids
Jackson Northwest coach Ryan Carroll picked up the 200th win of his career as the Mounties beat Eaton Rapids on Tuesday 63-21. Layne Sleight led Northwest with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists. Ashley Weller had 20 points and five rebounds. Mara Mitchell had 14 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Detroit News
Thursday's high school basketball: Kincaid reaches milestone in Riverview win
Elyssa Kincaid continues to make history for Riverview after reaching the 1,000 career points milestone in a 68-25 victory on Thursday night. Riverview defeated Carleton Airport handily and Kincaid put up 13 points in the milestone achieving game. Kincaid’s big night comes off the heels of a 5x5 game last...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
Detroit News
Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work
Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The 18 In Detroit Organizations, referred to as IDOs by the...
