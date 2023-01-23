ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program

According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings

JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
JACKSON, MI
wrif.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm

A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January. Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What's the strategy behind MSU's dining hall operation?

Death, taxes, and MSU dining halls being busy at all hours - three things that are guaranteed to occur. Though the operation can get hectic, the dining experience on campus is a dependable option for students.Meeting the demand of tens of thousands of students, staff and visitors across the university requires preparation. Senior Chef Executive Kurt Kwiatkowski and Associate Director of Residential Dining Don Donagrandi are the two masterminds behind MSU's dining hall operation."We work on a four-week menu cycle," Kwiatkowski said. "There are certain platforms that run a static menu all the time … We allow for flexibility, so...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work

Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The 18 In Detroit Organizations, referred to as IDOs by the...
DETROIT, MI

