ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified

An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount

Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
PARAMOUNT, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were immediately available. Corona Fire...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Diabetic 71-Year-Old Man Missing from Pico Rivera Found

A 71-year-old diabetic man who went missing from Pico Rivera has been found, authorities said Friday. Benito Anaya was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 9300 block of Mines Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Killed MoVal Motorcyclist in DUI Crash Sentenced

An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a driving under the influence collision at a Moreno Valley intersection was sentenced Thursday to nine years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested Following Burglary at Rapper Drake’s Beverly Crest Home

A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing rapper Drake’s home in the Beverly Crest area. Officers went to the 9900 block of Kip Drive about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a burglary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was taken into custody in the area afterward, according to the LAPD. His name was not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica

Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy