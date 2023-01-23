Read full article on original website
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
Monterey Park shooting: Suspect may have had getaway plan involving motorcycle, sheriff says
L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna said Monterey Park Police found a motorcycle just one block away from the crime scene that was registered to Huu Can Tran.
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-And-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
Authorities have arrested a suspected hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured, police said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles...
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
High-speed chase through Orange County ends with PIT maneuver by CHP
A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Long Beach through Orange County Thursday.
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were immediately available. Corona Fire...
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
Diabetic 71-Year-Old Man Missing from Pico Rivera Found
A 71-year-old diabetic man who went missing from Pico Rivera has been found, authorities said Friday. Benito Anaya was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 9300 block of Mines Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder
Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the area of El Nido Road...
Man Who Killed MoVal Motorcyclist in DUI Crash Sentenced
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a driving under the influence collision at a Moreno Valley intersection was sentenced Thursday to nine years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the...
Suspect Arrested Following Burglary at Rapper Drake’s Beverly Crest Home
A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing rapper Drake’s home in the Beverly Crest area. Officers went to the 9900 block of Kip Drive about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a burglary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was taken into custody in the area afterward, according to the LAPD. His name was not immediately released.
Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica
Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
