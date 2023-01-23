Read full article on original website
Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report
Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Akio Toyoda Has Decided It’s Time to Move On
‘Morizo’ himself is stepping down, Tesla will go to new lengths to keep costs down as it cuts prices, and Renault and Nissan each have homework to do if their marriage is going to work. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 26, 2023. 1st...
Report Claims Toyota Plans To Sell a Sporty GRMN Prius
We certainly didn’t expect to love the new Prius. After all, it’s a Prius. But then Toyota went and revealed a shockingly good-looking design. Late last year, we got our first chance to drive it, and we were impressed. Just because the new Prius drives better than the old one doesn’t mean it’s actually fun to drive, though. But what if the folks behind the GR Corolla developed a version that’s legitimately sporty? It may sound farfetched, but it might just happen.
Alpina’s Most Powerful Car Ever Is a 200 MPH Wagon
For some reason I’ll never get my head around, most people would rather have a big, boxy SUV over a cool, sleek station wagon. It’s for that reason that car makers around the world stopped plowing their sporty ideas into cool wagons to focus on rugged utility vehicles instead. But now, German tuning company Alpina is out to show just how slick the station wagon can really be.
Alfa Romeo Planning BMW 5 Series Competitor Because That's Important These Days
Alfa Romeo is currently accepting pre-orders for its small Tonale crossover, but if you actually want to buy an Alfa in the U.S. today, your only choices are the Giulia and the Stelvio. But the Italian automaker does recognize that it needs to offer something closer to a full lineup, so it’s working on that. And apparently, that involves a midsize sedan or something similar.
I Salute Akio Toyoda, Who Knew He Could Do This and Still Have Fun
Akio Toyoda, who served as president of Toyota for the last 13 years before announcing on Thursday his plan to step down, always seemed a little too good to be true. The grandson of Toyota’s founder, he nonetheless seemed to genuinely enjoy making cars and driving them, which is not a job requirement for being a car executive, though it helps.
The Porsche Vision 357 Concept Is Proud to Be a Dinosaur
There’s a lot to unpack about the Porsche Vision 357 concept, but the coolest detail is an unexpected bit of whimsy: cartoon dinosaur stickers on either side of the concept car. It’s a clever nod to the fact that, despite looking all new and futuristic, the Vision 357 is all about celebrating Porsche’s past.
How Porsche Adapted the 918 Spyder Engine for the New 963 GTP Hypercar
The last time a V8 powered a Porsche prototype race car was nearly two decades ago in the RS Spyder that competed in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) LMP2 class. The LMP2 car may have experienced some growing pains at first, but overall it was incredibly successful, winning the championship title every year it ran in the series, from 2006 to 2008. When it came time for Porsche and Penske Motorsport to return to the next-generation Prototype class in both IMSA and WEC, it was only natural for the team to borrow from its winning roots. The V8 engine in the 963 you’ll see on track this weekend at the Rolex 24 at Daytona has a direct connection to the Porsche V8 that dominated ALMS — and powered the road-going 918 Spyder hypercar.
Akio Toyoda May Have Lost the Job Title, But He's Still the Guy
Nobody thinks Akio Toyoda won’t be an active participant in Toyota’s future, Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to curb existing electric vehicle tax credits has hit a predictable snag, and Ford can’t ignore Formula 1 any longer. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 27, 2023.
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Is Being Recalled Because Its Engine Shuts Off While Driving
Stellantis is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid Pacifica models that run the risk of stalling on the road due to a potential short circuit shutting off the minivan’s engine. This latest FCA recall applies to 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models in the U.S., and another 9,000 of the minivans in markets abroad, according to Automotive News.
Tata Stopped Porsche From Using the 'Safari' Name on the 911 Dakar
When Porsche announced it was developing an off-road 911, we all knew what to expect. The Safari trend had been rampant, inescapable in Porsche enthusiast circles, and it had long since simmered into a thick, consistent aftermarket sauce: Tall ride height, wide fenders, and chunky tires — all of the ingredients Porsche had added to its own offering.
How Much of Forza Motorsport Is Actually 'Built From the Ground Up?'
For the last six years, the team at Turn 10 Studios has been working to reinvent Forza Motorsport. You can argue they kind of needed this breath. Seven games, all two years apart, left the series in a rather predictable place with minimal enhancements between each rendition. Microsoft’s bid to dethrone Gran Turismo finally realized its potential with FM3, and FM4 was the zenith of that formula. The releases since haven’t necessarily been poor, but they’ve danced around core issues. 2023's Forza Motorsport represents Turn 10's best shot at putting the past to bed, once and for all.
Consumer Reports Isn't So Impressed With Tesla's Autopilot Anymore
It wasn’t very long ago that Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system was about as good as it got compared to what other automakers had to offer. Even as recently as 2020, Consumer Reports ranked Autopilot second among all the systems it tested. But the fact that it was considered good compared to the competition at one point doesn’t mean other automakers can’t get better. And it seems they have.
At $15,000, Is This 2005 Jaguar XK8 a Superb Deal?
It’s expected that within a couple of years, Jaguar will no longer offer a sports car of any kind. That makes used examples like today’s Nice Price or No Dice XK8 all the more dear. Let’s see if this clean convertible cleans up in our vote. You...
I'm New-Car Shopping and Overwhelmed by Choice! What Should I Buy?
Marshall is relocating from Virginia to Minneapolis and plans on downsizing his Volvo XC60 to a nice sedan or wagon. He likes luxury features and comfort but wants to stay away from German brands. With so many options on the market, he’s feeling overwhelmed. What car should he buy?
According to Bob: Don't Rush Out to Buy a New Car Just Yet
Yes, things are improving in the car market. But if you don't urgently need a car, you're better off waiting.
Tesla Touchscreens Could Get Physical Buttons Thanks to the Aftermarket
The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y might soon have the option of physical buttons and knobs to give owners tactile control over certain functions buried in the touchscreen. Rather than furiously tap and slide on climate settings or other features that have no business behind a screen, Tesla owners can look forward to an aftermarket accessory called the Ctrl-Bar that adds actual buttons to their screens. That is, if the crowdfunded input device can make it to production.
Car Buyers Would Rather Pre-Order New Vehicles Even Though They Increasingly Think It Sucks
Rather than just buying them off the lot. Despite the change in the way many people buy, they were also increasingly dissatisfied with their overall experience. According to Automotive News, a lot of that dissatisfaction comes from limited inventory and supply chain issues. The report says pre-orders accounted for one...
Acura Will Skip New Hybrids and Transition Straight to EVs
If you’ve read our review of the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. the 2023 Accord lineup is mostly hybrids, it’s possible you might think Acura would have some new hybrids on the way, too. After all, it would make sense — better fuel efficiency and the possibility of improved performance? Acura could sell a ton of them. Except it won’t: The luxury brand is skipping new hybrids and moving straight into all-electric vehicles.
