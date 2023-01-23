Read full article on original website
Orange County approves new ‘Tenants Bill of Rights’ ordinance to protect renters
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of discussion about affordable housing, Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance, meant to protect renters. Work will now be focused on an office for tenant services after county commissioners unanimously passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights.”. The decision comes at a...
mynews13.com
Orange County Commission passes tenant bill of rights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday to enact a tenant bill of rights. Orange County commissioners approve tenant bill of rights. Ordinance requires landlords to provide a notice of tenant rights to prospective renters. Bill of rights outlines the role of the Office of...
mynews13.com
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
Orlando nonprofit provides housing to help newly released felons transition back into society
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit now has a sixth home to help recently released felons transition back into society. S&D Enterprises opened a men-only home in the Parramore neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail. The CEO told Channel 9 that the house was abandoned and used by squatters and...
WESH
Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
Despite budget concerns, Apopka leaders continue exploring South Apopka annexation
APOPKA, Fla. — City of Apopka council members are moving along with their proposal to annex the historically Black area of South Apopka, reuniting two communities separated decades ago by segregation. The two sides gathered at a community center in South Apopka for a workshop Tuesday afternoon, their second...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
WESH
No bond for woman accused of stabbing two children in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County woman accused ofstabbing two children after getting into an argument with their father has pled not guilty on all charges. She was back in court Thursday. After hearing from both the state and defense attorneys and reviewing evidence including text messages, 911...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
Bay News 9
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife
The majority of the bar owners and workers present for public comment were squarely against the proposed measures
mynews13.com
Florida flight school takes aim at laser light safety threat
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was recently tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter. A local man was charged with a third degree felony of shooting a laser at an airplane in early January. As of November 2022,...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
