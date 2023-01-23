ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Sen. Hassan to hold maternal health roundtable

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about moms. The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Sen. Peter Welch gets assigned congressional committees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch will be serving on the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees for the 118th Congress. Senators and Representatives get sworn in and then wait to be assigned to various committees in Congress. Welch says these assignments allow him to keep fighting...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

EB-5 records lawsuit to be in Vermont Supreme Court

Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Updated: 2 hours ago. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Woodstock Union High School looks to build new net-zero building

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - School infrastructure improvements are a common conversation in Vermont as buildings age. One Vermont town is looking to have voters approve a bond for improvements but wants to make sure it’s environmentally friendly, too. Woodstock Union High School’s building was built in 1957 with a...
WOODSTOCK, VT
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Welch challenges Moderna on cost of COVID-19 shot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is joining Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in pressuring Moderna’s CEO to keep the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine affordable. The pair sent a letter amid reports Moderna plans to dramatically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2023. “Moderna’s reported...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy