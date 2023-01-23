Read full article on original website
WCAX
High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s never too late to learn something new. You could become a dental assistant, get your CDL or even just learn how to make pasta as part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Adult Education Program. Now, a new skill is being offered and it...
WCAX
Sen. Hassan to hold maternal health roundtable
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about moms. The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.
WCAX
Officials confront scourge of racist behavior at Vt. high school sports events
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent bad behavior by fans at school sporting events has spurred at least one Vermont school to ban spectators altogether. The alleged racial slur at a BFA-Fairfax basketball game last week is the latest of dozens of incidents reported over the past year. The Vermont Principals’...
WCAX
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. It comes as some GOP lawmakers are pushing for a federal ban on all abortions. “The...
WCAX
Sen. Peter Welch gets assigned congressional committees
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch will be serving on the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees for the 118th Congress. Senators and Representatives get sworn in and then wait to be assigned to various committees in Congress. Welch says these assignments allow him to keep fighting...
WCAX
EB-5 records lawsuit to be in Vermont Supreme Court
Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Updated: 2 hours ago. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new...
WCAX
Woodstock Union High School looks to build new net-zero building
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - School infrastructure improvements are a common conversation in Vermont as buildings age. One Vermont town is looking to have voters approve a bond for improvements but wants to make sure it’s environmentally friendly, too. Woodstock Union High School’s building was built in 1957 with a...
WCAX
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
WCAX
Welch challenges Moderna on cost of COVID-19 shot
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is joining Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in pressuring Moderna’s CEO to keep the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine affordable. The pair sent a letter amid reports Moderna plans to dramatically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2023. “Moderna’s reported...
