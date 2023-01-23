Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New barbeque restaurant set to open in Frenchtown
A hot new restaurant — Montana Kick Ass BBQ in Frenchtown — is almost ready for you and your family to come and chow down.
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
NBCMontana
Missoula's Talent on Ice event set for this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Foundations for Community Health will host the first Missoula's Talent on Ice this Friday. The event will raise funds to provide vital health education and resources through FCH's outreach, assistance and scholarships program. This year's goal is to raise at least $10,000. FCH will host the...
bitterrootstar.com
MDT plans bridge preservation work in Bitterroot
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. These bridges are located on US Highway 93 (US 93) between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing, and Main Street in Hamilton.
Missoula County offering free carbon monoxide detectors
Free carbon monoxide detectors are being given out by Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments.
Man Holds a Large Knife to a Man’s Throat at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 25, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were responding to the Johnson Street Warming Shelter for reports of a male who threatened people with a knife. Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the Warming Shelter, but witnesses and victims gave a description of the suspect.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
NBCMontana
Missoula moves forward with demolition plans for Sleepy Inn
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council made the decision to clean up and demolish the Sleepy Inn. The council awarded the bid for the hazardous building materials cleanup and deconstruction of the property. Three Rivers Landworks expects it to cost about $283,600. The...
NBCMontana
Montana VA celebrates anniversary of David J. Thatcher VA Clinic with open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System invites Montana veterans and their families to celebrate the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic's first anniversary in Missoula on Feb. 3. Veterans and their families can enroll in VA healthcare, learn about healthcare programs such as the Promise to Address...
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters working on structure fire in 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are working a structure fire in the 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook asking people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work on the fire. MFD said they will update with...
Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
bitterrootstar.com
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim
Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
NBCMontana
MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
Comments / 0