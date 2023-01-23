ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Missoula's Talent on Ice event set for this Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Foundations for Community Health will host the first Missoula's Talent on Ice this Friday. The event will raise funds to provide vital health education and resources through FCH's outreach, assistance and scholarships program. This year's goal is to raise at least $10,000. FCH will host the...
MDT plans bridge preservation work in Bitterroot

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. These bridges are located on US Highway 93 (US 93) between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing, and Main Street in Hamilton.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
Missoula moves forward with demolition plans for Sleepy Inn

MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council made the decision to clean up and demolish the Sleepy Inn. The council awarded the bid for the hazardous building materials cleanup and deconstruction of the property. Three Rivers Landworks expects it to cost about $283,600. The...
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim

Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges

MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
