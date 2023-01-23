Read full article on original website
Restaurateur Planning New North Tuscaloosa Locations for Avenue Pub & Wine Market
One of Tuscaloosa's best-known restaurateurs is planning to bring two of his already established concepts north of the Black Warrior River. Craig Williams, the owner and operator of both the iconic Avenue Pub and the nearby Wine Market, will build brand new locations for both off Rice Mine Road beside the Village at Northbank, where several businesses and the Urban Cookhouse are already open.
“Good Dog” Dog Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Now Open in Tuscaloosa
A massive new pet resort, boarding house and fenced-in dog park is open now in Tuscaloosa alongside a modest beer bar for the hounds' human handlers. Good Dog Bar and Dog Park is above all else a family affair, owned and managed locally by brothers Clint and Dillon Carmichael and their father Dan Carmichael.
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding
Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
Greene County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home Was Built in 1845
Greene County Alabama’s most expensive home is in Eutaw, Alabama. This stunning historic home was built in 1845 and just 30 minutes away from Title Town Tuscaloosa. In every step of Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history. We have 50-plus pictures for you to check out.
Life-Saving Classes Available At Tuscaloosa’s Warrior CPR
When Heather Miller, the CEO of Tuscaloosa's Warrior CPR, was in college, she had her sights set on one goal: becoming a doctor. Although she never realized that particular dream, — Miller said chemistry and biology classes in college became too much— she still does life-saving work by teaching foster parents and homeschooled children.
Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band and More Coming To Tuscaloosa
Things are already heating up in Tuscaloosa. A funk-filled show will be hitting the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this May. Memorial Day weekend on May 28th the Flashback Funkfest will hit the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater featuring some of the funkiest artists alive. Morris Day and The Time. Zapp Band. Confunkshun. Atlantic Starr. SAVE...
Use Caution: Vehicle Fire Reported on US 82
Use extra caution when driving on US 82 before Boyd Road this evening. It's being reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, that there was a vehicle fire on US 82 near mile marker 35. From the pictures, the vehicle looks to be a white Jeep. The...
Dump Truck Pulls Power Lines Down, Hundreds Without Electricity Around Moundville Tuesday
Hundreds of residents in and near Moundville are without electricity Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck reportedly took down a pair of power poles in the area. "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, first reported the incident a few minutes before 12 p.m. Tuesday. Allen said...
Shelton State to Host Resource Workshop for Military and Veterans Members Tuesday
A state-wide resource council is sponsoring a workshop Tuesday for active military members, veterans and their families to expose them to various opportunities available at Shelton State Community College. According to a release , the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils will partner with community colleges throughout the...
University of Alabama Investigating Chalk Messages Targeting Jewish Community
The University of Alabama has launched an investigation after messages targeting the Jewish community were found written in chalk in public areas across the campus Thursday morning. The messages on sidewalks all over the Capstone Thursday were in support of Ye, the rapper otherwise known as Kanye West, who shocked...
Deputies Searching for Horses Spotted in Southern Tuscaloosa County Monday
UPDATE, 1:35 P.M.: TCSO Deputy Martha Hocutt has told the Thread the horses have been located safely. Deputies have spent the morning searching for a group of horses spotted wandering the roadside in southern Tuscaloosa. Martha Hocutt, the deputy who oversees animal control operations for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office,...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Pre-Kindergarten Applications for Upcoming Lotteries Now Available Throughout Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa City School District and Shelton State Community College are accepting applications for their pre-kindergarten programs, with lottery selections scheduled for March. TCS Pre-K Lottery Info. Information provided by TCS states the applications for their program will be accepted from January 15 through March 1. In order to qualify, the...
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
