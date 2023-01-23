ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 WTUG

Restaurateur Planning New North Tuscaloosa Locations for Avenue Pub & Wine Market

One of Tuscaloosa's best-known restaurateurs is planning to bring two of his already established concepts north of the Black Warrior River. Craig Williams, the owner and operator of both the iconic Avenue Pub and the nearby Wine Market, will build brand new locations for both off Rice Mine Road beside the Village at Northbank, where several businesses and the Urban Cookhouse are already open.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding

Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Life-Saving Classes Available At Tuscaloosa’s Warrior CPR

When Heather Miller, the CEO of Tuscaloosa's Warrior CPR, was in college, she had her sights set on one goal: becoming a doctor. Although she never realized that particular dream, — Miller said chemistry and biology classes in college became too much— she still does life-saving work by teaching foster parents and homeschooled children.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band and More Coming To Tuscaloosa

Things are already heating up in Tuscaloosa. A funk-filled show will be hitting the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this May. Memorial Day weekend on May 28th the Flashback Funkfest will hit the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater featuring some of the funkiest artists alive. Morris Day and The Time. Zapp Band. Confunkshun. Atlantic Starr. SAVE...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Use Caution: Vehicle Fire Reported on US 82

Use extra caution when driving on US 82 before Boyd Road this evening. It's being reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, that there was a vehicle fire on US 82 near mile marker 35. From the pictures, the vehicle looks to be a white Jeep. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy