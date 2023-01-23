Read full article on original website
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car on I-79, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged after police said they beat and dragged a woman out of her car in I-79 and left her on the side of the road. On Jan. 9, 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Sprouse and 20-year-old Kaylee Reese, of Fairmont, physically beat and dragged a woman out of and away from her car on the shoulder of I-79 south near mile marker 139, according to a criminal complaint.
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Police: Wanted man arrested after pulling stolen gun on couple arguing outside Harmar motel room
Harmar police accused a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun with pulling a stolen pistol on a couple who were arguing outside their motel room at 2 a.m. Police said the gun had been altered to fire like a machine gun. Vincent Johnson III, 22, of...
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident. McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Victim in Parkway East crash near turnpike early Thursday has been identified
A passenger in a van was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fannie Stoltzfus, 84, of Romulus. The van was traveling near the on-ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers...
Arnold police arrest man on charges he beat, strangled woman during argument
Arnold police arrested a Pittsburgh man after a woman told them he beat and strangled her during an argument. Naron Shamal Davis, 31, of Kenwood Avenue in the Perry South neighborhood faces a felony count of strangulation along with a count of simple assault. Davis was being detained in the...
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
Pa. man accused of exposing himself to mall workers: report
A Brentwood, Allegheny County, man has been charged with open lewdness, harassment and indecent exposure, after police say he exposed himself to female workers at a Bethel Park mall, according to a story from WPXI. On Dec. 30, police were called to a Macy’s store at the South Hills Village...
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
Police searching for suspect in North Side carjacking
Three months after an armed carjacking on Pittsburgh's North Side, police have issued an arrest warrant in the case. Police are looking for 16-year-old Jerome McClung after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on East Ohio Street on Oct. 12. The vehicle was found in New Kensington. McClung faces...
Routine traffic stop in West Virginia leads to high speed chase for 118 miles and suspect taking own life
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A routine traffic stop led to a high speed chase for 118 miles ended in Marshall County. Devin Wayne Stevens of Tazewell Virginia took officers on a high speed chase from New Martinsville to Moundsville and then back to New Martinsville, out on Route 7 to Hundred and then 250 into […]
Woman charged for drugs after traffic stop in front of Clarksburg school
A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of a school in Clarksburg.
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
