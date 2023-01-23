ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities

I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
ZILLAH, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education

REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Next steps for road project to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews have completed the first phase of the more than $100 million East-West Corridor Project to connect northeast Yakima and Terrace Heights and more progress is expected this summer. “The rest of the project — the city and the county’s portion of it — is under...
YAKIMA, WA
intothelightadventures.com

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Deadly fentanyl use goes up: other opioid use declines

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Opioid use, and fentanyl in particular, has been fostering a deadly drug epidemic in the last several years. It’s something one local leader took a closer look at Monday. Congressman Dan Newhouse visited the Tri-Cities-grown opioid treatment center, Ideal Option, to discuss treatment alternatives when...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
PROSSER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy