Read full article on original website
Related
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities
I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
Pasco bank and vault reduced to rubble. What’s going in its place?
The demolition work is part of a project to redevelop the site.
FOX 11 and 41
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
Kennewick Free Food Market Celebrates Opening Doors for First-Time
A new wonderful concept will help people get back on their feet and provide a little relief in this world of high prices and cash-strapped families in the Tri-Cities. A local non-profit has opened up a free food market at 4000 West Clearwater Ave. Restoration Community Impact has been helping...
KIMA TV
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
yaktrinews.com
Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education
REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
610KONA
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
yaktrinews.com
Next steps for road project to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews have completed the first phase of the more than $100 million East-West Corridor Project to connect northeast Yakima and Terrace Heights and more progress is expected this summer. “The rest of the project — the city and the county’s portion of it — is under...
FOX 11 and 41
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
intothelightadventures.com
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 22, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
yaktrinews.com
Deadly fentanyl use goes up: other opioid use declines
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Opioid use, and fentanyl in particular, has been fostering a deadly drug epidemic in the last several years. It’s something one local leader took a closer look at Monday. Congressman Dan Newhouse visited the Tri-Cities-grown opioid treatment center, Ideal Option, to discuss treatment alternatives when...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
The Daily Score
Washington Lot Split Bills Would Create Starter Homes, Support Community Stability
Find audio versions of Sightline articles on any of your favorite podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google, and Apple. ACTION ALERT! HB 1245 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Thursday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom or sign in PRO.
Comments / 0