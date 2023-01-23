Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12
The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
WOWK
WVU, No. 15 Auburn square off in Big 12/SEC Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia gets a short break from its rigorous Big 12 schedule on Saturday when it squares off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That won’t be any sort of vacation, however, as the Mountaineers will host No. 15 Auburn, one of the top teams in the SEC.
WOWK
No. 15 Auburn sees physical contest awaiting at WVU
No. 15 Auburn will aim to bounce back from its largest setback of the season when it visits West Virginia on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Morgantown, W.Va. The Tigers (16-4) had a 28-game home unbeaten streak end when they fell 79-63 to Texas A&M on Wednesday. Auburn...
WOWK
WVU weathers rocky start to top Texas Tech in Lubbock
WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.
WOWK
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed 10...
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Commits to Play For Dana Holgorsen
West Virginia Tight End Mike O’Laughlin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2022 season. After having another year cut short by injury, the Illinois native felt that it was in his best interest to move on. O’Laughlin, who caught 37 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown during...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
WOWK
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer
The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.
voiceofmotown.com
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
wajr.com
Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
WTRF
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
Comments / 0