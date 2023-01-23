Read full article on original website
Blowing snow will be an issue for motorists this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow storms tend to move over areas that already have snow on the ground. Sometimes this can be a bad thing. Right now, KELOLAND has plenty of snow on the ground, the bad part about this snow is there is no crust on it.
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
Snow headlines return tonight for southern KELOLAND
We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am. Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.
SFFR: Clear snow and ice from around fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Sioux Falls area seeing two major fires over the weekend including one that destroyed a home in Harrisburg and another that left a person dead in Sioux Falls, it serves as a good reminder to make sure to clear fire hydrants of any snow or ice so crews can work quickly — potentially saving a life.
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
Rabbits are getting their fill of tree bark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow piles up, a certain long-eared animal is causing problems for homeowners. This winter, with grass and plants buried by snow, rabbits have fewer food options. Unfortunately for homeowners, tree bark is now on the menu. “They can’t get to any other...
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
2020 murder trial; Fatal fire updates; More snow on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Day five of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder will continue Friday. 36-year-old Ryan Aadland is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs in October 2020.
Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, Union County
PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — An emerald ash borer infestation has been discovered in Union County, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The emerald ash borer infestation was found in the Dakota Dunes. The insect was also recently found in Sioux City. DANR will...
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
