Van Buren County, MI

WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
BUCHANAN, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
wkzo.com

Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

