Read full article on original website
Related
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
Fox17
Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
abc57.com
Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
wkzo.com
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
MSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-94 near Battle Creek
Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-94 near Battle Creek.
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
wkzo.com
K9 Bruno, drone bring parole absconder to justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle driven by Brian...
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Comments / 3