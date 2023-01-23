Read full article on original website
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
LIV golf rebel Patrick Reed 'threw a tee at Rory McIlroy' after being snubbed by the world No 1
msn.com
Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
PGA Tour Players React To ‘Tee-Gate’ Between McIlroy and Reed
Professional golfers had a field day on social media in response to Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s Dubai interaction.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule includes former PGA Tour stops, Trump sites and season-ending Saudi Arabia event
Officials with LIV Golf have finalized their 14-event 2023 schedule, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The Saudi-backed circuit will begin play in February in Mexico and conclude in November in Saudi Arabia. Much of LIV's itinerary for its sophomore campaign was previously reported by Golf Digest, highlighted by...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s frosty response to Patrick Reed in Dubai has a backstory that includes a Christmas Eve subpoena; Reed fires back
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Rory McIlroy has participated in many press conferences during his professional life. And in those public chats he has commented on and explained many things. But this time, on the eve of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Club, what the World No. 1 didn’t say was perhaps far more significant than what he did utter. More than once, in fact, McIlroy was mute in response to questions.
LIV Golf Championship Makes Decision On Donald Trump's Course
LIV Golf moved an event scheduled for a golf course owned by Donald Trump. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the league's $50 million team championship will take place in Saudi Arabia instead of Miami's Trump National Doral. The event is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at Royal Greens Golf and Country ...
CBS Sports
2023 LIV Golf schedule: Second season opens at Mayakoba, expands from eight to 14 events
LIV Golf has announced its playing schedule for the 2023 season with 14 events lined up from February to November. While its inaugural campaign featured just eight events, LIV Golf's second season will nearly double in tournaments as it travels to exotic new locations such as Mexico, Australia and Singapore.
