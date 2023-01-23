ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
msn.com

Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back

Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s frosty response to Patrick Reed in Dubai has a backstory that includes a Christmas Eve subpoena; Reed fires back

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Rory McIlroy has participated in many press conferences during his professional life. And in those public chats he has commented on and explained many things. But this time, on the eve of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Club, what the World No. 1 didn’t say was perhaps far more significant than what he did utter. More than once, in fact, McIlroy was mute in response to questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy