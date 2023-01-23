Press Release from District Attorney General, Jason Lawson’s Office. A Wilson County man has been sentenced to 475 years in the Department of Correction for various crimes of child abuse and child sexual abuse. Brian Gadbois was convicted by a Wilson County jury in July of 2022 for ten counts of rape of a child, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of indecent exposure. Judge Brody Kane, who presided over the trial and saw the proof introduced into evidence by prosecutors, handed down the 475 year sentence on January 18, 2023.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO