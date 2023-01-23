Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where SEC head coaching salaries stand following Josh Heupel's extension
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel received a contract extension through January 2029 that increased his pay to $9 million per year from $5 million. Of course, this comes after Tennessee blitzed to an 11-win season and an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson. For those counting at home, that makes Heupel the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out
RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
wcbi.com
Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery. Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft. An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
smithcountyinsider.com
Wilson County man sentenced to 475 years in prison
Press Release from District Attorney General, Jason Lawson’s Office. A Wilson County man has been sentenced to 475 years in the Department of Correction for various crimes of child abuse and child sexual abuse. Brian Gadbois was convicted by a Wilson County jury in July of 2022 for ten counts of rape of a child, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of indecent exposure. Judge Brody Kane, who presided over the trial and saw the proof introduced into evidence by prosecutors, handed down the 475 year sentence on January 18, 2023.
