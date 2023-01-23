Read full article on original website
Summit County Council moves to conserve 99 acres in Kamas Valley
The county council voted unanimously Wednesday to preserve 99 acres in the Kamas Meadow along SR-32 in a grant agreement with Summit Land Conservancy. The Andrus family property, which lies two and a half miles north of Kamas, will be placed under a conservation easement, which is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently preserves it.
ksl.com
Hundreds turn Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Front Regional Council on Thursday voted to release its transportation plan for public comment during an uncharacteristically charged meeting that brought out hundreds of Utahns to protest. The contention stems from the plan's inclusion of the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, which the Utah...
kpcw.org
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews shares an update on local schools.
kslnewsradio.com
UTA board looks at FrontRunner expansion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY — Utah County is the fastest growing county in the state, and transportation demands must be met so UTA is considering a number of expansions to its current FrontRunner and bus lines. Additionally, the expansion could include a new stop or two for Frontrunner. Jeff Acerson, who...
KSLTV
New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges. Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
kpcw.org
Park City Council member Ryan Dickey
Park City Council member Ryan Dickey recaps the joint meeting with Summit County Council.
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
utahstories.com
Parley’s Canyon Gravel Pit: Residents Oppose the Proposed Mining Project
Parley’s Canyon and the Wasatch Mountains are at the forefront of a controversial debate about whether or not a proposed limestone quarry should move forward. Seemingly, the opinions surrounding the plan are overwhelmingly negative, even prompting a petition called “Save Parley’s Canyon.”. Carl Fisher, a respondent from...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
Unsheltered advocates claim SLC didnt give notice, scooping woman into dumpster
Officials say investigations are already underway after unsheltered advocates claim a Salt Lake City woman was scooped up and put into a dumpster.
buildingsaltlake.com
Long-term developers buy 6.3 acres on the 300 West corridor in Ballpark
New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. A slate of developers has purchased a 6.3-acre assemblage of properties in the Ballpark neighborhood in a sign that the ongoing buildout of the 300 West corridor will continue, though not necessarily right away.
kpcw.org
Challenges of finding childcare with Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols
Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping.
kpcw.org
Diana Green Foster discusses 'The Turnaway Study'
Diana Green Foster, author of "The Turnaway Study," explains the prospective longitudinal study examining the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women's lives.
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say
With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Driver dies in West Valley City Mountain View Corridor crash
One driver is dead after a fatal crash with a truck on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City Wednesday evening.
WATCH: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to deliver State of the City address
Mayor Erin Mendenhall is expected to unveil her goals and plans for the future of Salt Lake City during the 2023 State of the City Address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
