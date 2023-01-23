ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KPCW

Summit County Council moves to conserve 99 acres in Kamas Valley

The county council voted unanimously Wednesday to preserve 99 acres in the Kamas Meadow along SR-32 in a grant agreement with Summit Land Conservancy. The Andrus family property, which lies two and a half miles north of Kamas, will be placed under a conservation easement, which is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently preserves it.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews shares an update on local schools.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA board looks at FrontRunner expansion in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — Utah County is the fastest growing county in the state, and transportation demands must be met so UTA is considering a number of expansions to its current FrontRunner and bus lines. Additionally, the expansion could include a new stop or two for Frontrunner. Jeff Acerson, who...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges. Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Park City Council member Ryan Dickey

Park City Council member Ryan Dickey

Park City Council member Ryan Dickey recaps the joint meeting with Summit County Council.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Long-term developers buy 6.3 acres on the 300 West corridor in Ballpark

New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. A slate of developers has purchased a 6.3-acre assemblage of properties in the Ballpark neighborhood in a sign that the ongoing buildout of the 300 West corridor will continue, though not necessarily right away.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Challenges of finding childcare with Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols

Challenges of finding childcare with Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols

Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping.
ASPEN, CO
kpcw.org

Diana Green Foster discusses 'The Turnaway Study'

Diana Green Foster discusses 'The Turnaway Study'

Diana Green Foster, author of "The Turnaway Study," explains the prospective longitudinal study examining the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women's lives.
PARK CITY, UT

