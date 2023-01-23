Read full article on original website
Historic building rejuvenated into multi-business hub
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multi-business historic building in Downtown Scottsbluff is set to draw more traffic into the area. Powerhouse Social, a “fresh spin on a pub classic”, is set to be managed by local chef Sam Rodriguez with much of an anticipated wait. The first floor will...
Annual Image Show set to return at WNAC
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - West Nebraska Arts Center presents the annual Image exhibit February 2nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Ken Kurtz of Spectrum Photographics is set to be this year’s exhibit judge. The art show last until February 26th and gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays 1:00pm-5:00pm.
Scottsbluff-Gering Area Awarded Class B Girls State Golf Another Four Years
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament will be in the Scottsbluff-Gering area another four years. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association making the announcement Wednesday. After a successful past couple years of hosting Class B state girls action at both Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course the area will host the event again in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
Western Nebraska Pioneers Release 2023 Schedule
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Western Nebraska Pioneers will have a lot of new teams coming to Gering for the upcoming season. Pioneers releasing their 2023 schedule which begins in May. The new teams due to Western Nebraska and North Platte deciding to leave the Independence League in most part because of travel and budget expenses.
Community comes together for a good cause
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska held its annual Radiothon fundraiser. Volunteers answered the phone at Main Street Market and local radio stations had United Way partner agencies speaking throughout the day including ways you could win gift cards. Volunteers answered the phones from 7:00am-6:00pm on January...
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
