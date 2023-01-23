ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Play of the Week winner – Shenendehowa's Bri Carey

By Griffin Haas
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Shenendehowa’s Bri Carey!

Carey finished a spinning layup in Shen’s win over Colonie. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!

