Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury
When the Boston Celtics signed veteran Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, they expected to add an experienced forward and high-quality off-ball threat to play off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team during the FIBA EuroBasket competition and has yet to suit up for […] The post Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Blazers had a promising start to the season. They went 5-1 in October. Since then, however, they’ve been on a net downward trajectory. The Blazers are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 23-25 win-loss record. They’ve also lost six of their last 10 games. For sure, they have […] The post Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart’s injury status for Celtics-Lakers
Marcus Smart has been ruled out for the Boston Celtics’ Saturday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Keith Smith. The Celtics will be without their guard, who’s dealing with a right ankle sprain. The Celtics are aiming to get fully healthy sooner rather than later. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari is hoping he can […] The post Marcus Smart’s injury status for Celtics-Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury updates a mixed bag for Nuggets ahead of Sixers matchup
The Denver Nuggets have been dealing with a slew of injuries of late, and unfortunately for them, it doesn’t seem like this is going to change when they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, among others, have popped up on the injury report again as the Nuggets […] The post Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury updates a mixed bag for Nuggets ahead of Sixers matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s unfortunate ‘circumstances’ have Steve Kerr feeling bad for him
Steve Kerr finally read writing on the wall that was there weeks before James Wiseman began his largely disappointing third NBA season. As his veteran-laden team pushes for a second-half rise up the packed Western Conference standings, Kerr admitted earlier this week that the former No. 2 overall draft pick would likely remain outside the […] The post James Wiseman’s unfortunate ‘circumstances’ have Steve Kerr feeling bad for him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
