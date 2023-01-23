City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request.

According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.

The information requested in March included the following:

The COBRA letter formats used in 2015 to present obligations necessary for employees to receive coverage.

Documents related to any third-party contractors or administrators that assisted in determining the city’s COBRA obligations for coverage in 2015.

Any documents showcasing the relationship between the city and Maschino, Hudelson & Associates since 2015.

Documents related to the relationship between the city and Lockton Companies or its subsidiaries since 2015.

Despite many follow-ups, the plaintiff said the information was never sent. Therefore, they filed a petition against the city for the denial of records to which they say they are entitled in December 2022.

The City of Tulsa responded to the petition, admitting the the plaintiff had requested information under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, 51 O.S. §24A et seq., but did not confirm neither the date the request was made nor whether the request would fall under the Fire and Police Arbitration Act, 11 O.S. § 51-101 et seq.

The defendant did admit there have been numerous follow-ups from the plaintiff regarding the documents needed, but did not give a response as to why the information was denied.

The city also denied any allegations stating they refused to give information the plaintiff was entitled to, further resulting in a denial to pay for any fees regarding this case.

The city is asking for a dismissal of the case and further relief of any fees or costs due to the lawsuit.

©2023 Cox Media Group