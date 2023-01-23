Read full article on original website
Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law creating one of the most expansive school choice programs in the U.S. A bill limiting SNAP benefits likely won’t include restrictions on fresh meat. Plus, Des Moines police have identified the two teenage victims of a shooting that took place at an alternative education program on Monday.
Friday, January 27th, 2023
Two large school districts in Iowa have selected new school superintendents. The Iowa Democratic Party will elect a new chairperson this weekend. Plus, IPR's Katie Peikes looks into whether labels on genetically modified foods get noticed or make a difference in what consumers buy.
New digital series promotes Black-owned Iowa businesses
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University graduate and CBS Mornings associate producer Nik Heftman about his personal mission to give back to the state where he learned the craft of media production through The Seven Times. Launched in November 2022, The Seven Times has featured...
Retiring KCCI anchor turned struggles with depression into advocacy
When KCCI news anchor Steve Karlin posted to Facebook about his struggles with depression, he said he felt like he needed to "publicly shame" himself. Being a cheery on-air presence, he felt he needed to show people his authentic self and warn them not to wait like he did to get treatment. It turned out to be the best thing he ever did, Karlin said, and led to him becoming an advocate for mental health awareness. Karlin joined River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about his upcoming retirement from KCCI after more than three decades working for the central Iowa TV station.
Bird flu hits Buena Vista County for a seventh time since 2022
Agriculture officials confirmed a new case of bird flu in northwest Iowa’s Buena Vista County on Wednesday, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Iowa poultry this year, in a county that’s lost more commercial birds because of the virus than any other county in the nation.
Thursday, January 26th, 2023
A bill advancing in the Iowa House would ask the state’s three public universities to report to lawmakers with definitions for certain topics found in teacher training courses. Payouts to Iowans who win medical malpractice lawsuits would be limited under a bill advanced by Senate Republicans. Plus, can storytelling help eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction?
The steadily growing potential of agri-communities
Walkable neighborhoods, knowing your neighbor, green space and access to local food — it may sound like Mayberry or another idyllic town from yesteryear, but some people hope to implement these communities today in the form of an agri-hood. There are two developments that fit this description underway right now in Iowa: Middlebrook in Warren County and Dows Farm Agri-Community in Linn County. These agri-hoods or agri-communities are based around small farms, near urban centers.
What's in a name?
The name we are given, the name we call ourselves and the names other people use to refer to us are powerful parts of our identity. Our names are shaped by culture, our relationships, our needs and our preferences. Many people go through a legal name change in their lifetimes, and even more of us go through unofficial name changes.
