State Sen. Blanco to serve on 5 committees including Veterans Affairs, Border Security

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – State Sen. Cesar Blanco, who represents El Paso and much of Far West Texas, was appointed to five Senate committees under assignments announced Monday by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Blanco, D-El Paso, will serve on the following state Senate committees: Health & Human Services; Natural Resources & Economic Development; Water, Agriculture, & Rural Affairs; Veteran Affairs; and Border Security.

“I am honored Lt. Governor Patrick has entrusted me with these key appointments,” Blanco said in a statement.

“Membership on these committees is a huge win for El Paso and Far West Texas. With these committee appointments, I will be able to keep the needs of our diverse and vibrant region at the forefront of major policy decisions this session,” Blanco added.

Blanco represents Senate District 29, which encompasses eight counties in Far West Texas. It has both urban and rural communities and includes over 350 miles of the Texas-Mexico Border.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.