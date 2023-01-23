Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Suspected arson fires of vehicle and bathroom at Redding business Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 1:47 a.m. of a building on the corner of Eastside Road and North Dr. and a vehicle that they believe a suspect had set on fire. Responders said the fires were small and were put out...
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
krcrtv.com
Two adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting at park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two men and a teenager were arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Redding. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to a local hospital after 56-year-old Yaw Boafo showed up with a gunshot wound.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
actionnewsnow.com
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
YAHOO!
Man accused of choking another man gets arrested near Redding restaurant
Redding police were called after two men were seen rolling on the ground in a parking lot near El Delicioso Burrito in the 1200 block of Churn Creek Road at 8:58 a.m. on Friday, according to a dispatch on local police radio. Officers arrived on scene and arrested 61-year-old Samuel...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP is conducting an investigation after a man was hit and killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 north of Metz Road. CHP said the driver, Clarence Odell of Redding, was driving a GMC 1500 southbound on Highway 273 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man jump directly in front of his vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
actionnewsnow.com
krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
Lenticular cloud atop Calif.'s Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California's Mount Shasta on Jan. 22.
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
krcrtv.com
How the Redding Police Department has updated active shooter training with changing times
REDDING, Calif. — Twenty-four people have been shot and killed in mass shootings over the last eight days. This has sparked conversations across the state, and nation, about what would happen if this happened in your city. So, that’s what KRCR asked the Redding Police Department (RPD). The...
