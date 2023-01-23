ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two men and juvenile arrested for shooting a man at MLK park in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police officers arrested three people including a 16-year-old boy after a man was shot several times during an attempted robbery at a Redding park. The shooting and attempted robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park on Sheridan Street on Redding's south side.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over 170 pounds of drugs found during probation search

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police said they found more than 173 pounds of cannabis and two pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home during a probation search. Police said they arrested Ou Saefong and Cheng Saefong, both of Anderson, after conducting a probation search at a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

