Anthony, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Watch Live: Funeral, burial service for El Paso Chief Police Gregory Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police lined up outside the funeral home in the Lower Valley to escort the late police chief Greg Allen Wednesday morning. Allen died unexpectedly on January 17. Allen's funeral procession drove by EPPD's Mission Valley patrol station so officers could give their...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
EL PASO, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso

I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

