Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball ResultsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
cbs4local.com
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces parents plea for daughter memorial at Veterans Park but advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told CBS4 they wanted their...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water claims pipeline device caused sinkhole in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole that damaged a woman's car was caused by device that failed. A sinkhole opened up along Feliz Place in south-central El Paso Tuesday. A coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed and caused the water main to leak,...
cbs4local.com
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
cbs4local.com
Watch Live: Funeral, burial service for El Paso Chief Police Gregory Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police lined up outside the funeral home in the Lower Valley to escort the late police chief Greg Allen Wednesday morning. Allen died unexpectedly on January 17. Allen's funeral procession drove by EPPD's Mission Valley patrol station so officers could give their...
cbs4local.com
Business owner, drivers express frustration over delayed Pellicano widening project
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Pellicano Widening project has been stalled for months and is growing the frustration of drivers and a business owner in the area. The project was supposed to be completed in July of 2022, but has been sitting untouched due to issues with the contractor.
cbs4local.com
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
cbs4local.com
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
cbs4local.com
Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
smartcitiesdive.com
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
cbs4local.com
Semitruck overturned at Loop 375, US 54; crews cleaning 50 gallons of fuel spill
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck was overturned on its side on Loop 375 and US 54 Thursday morning. The ramp exit 58, which is coming from Loop 375 that goes to US 54 or I-10 is closed. Fire crews are cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel...
Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso
I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
cbs4local.com
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
Comments / 1