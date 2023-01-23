The Original Farmers Market is nearly a century old, but it can sometimes feel like an afterthought for younger Angelenos due to its busier, newer shopping mall next door. In the last two decades, the 89-year-old market has become synonymous with the Grove, and all the traffic and parking headaches that come with it. In fact, many people aren’t even aware that the two are separate entities; the grocery and dining destination is still owned by descendants of the late-19th-century entrepreneur Arthur Gilmore, whose acres of dairy-farm-turned-oil-field are now home to Television City, the Original Farmers Market and Rick Caruso’s artificial, soullessly commercial "town square."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO