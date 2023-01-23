Read full article on original website
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Table at Third & Fairfax: Market Chicken Rotisserie and the French Crepes
Table at Third & Fairfax is a weekly dining column where Food and Drink editor Patricia Kelly Yeo will eat her way through the Original Farmers Market in 2023. Each column will drop on Thursday for a week-by-week recap of her journey through the classic L.A. tourist attraction. Last week, Kelly tried Bryan’s Pit Barbeque and Rick’s Produce.
Table at Third & Fairfax: Bryan’s Pit Barbeque and Rick’s Produce
Table at Third & Fairfax is a weekly dining column where Food and Drink editor Patricia Kelly Yeo will eat her way through the Original Farmers Market in 2023. Each column will drop on Thursday for a week-by-week recap of her journey through the classic L.A. tourist attraction. Last week, Kelly tried Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts and Nonna's Empanadas.
This vegan sushi restaurant will offer L.A.’s first plant-based omakase
Compared to Dry January, Veganuary isn't much of a thing in Los Angeles, where a sizable chunk of the population already doesn't consume animal products 365 days a year. However, a new vegan sushi bar named Kusaki hopes to make a splash this month with the city's first plant-based omakase experience.
Table at Third & Fairfax: Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts and Nonna's Empanadas
Table at Third & Fairfax is a weekly dining column where Food and Drink editor Patricia Kelly Yeo will eat her way through the Original Farmers Market in 2023. Each column will drop on Thursday for a week-by-week recap of her journey through the classic L.A. tourist attraction. Last week, Kelly introduced the column and tried Du-par's and Waffleshot.
Introducing Table at Third & Fairfax: On braving the line at Du-par’s
The Original Farmers Market is nearly a century old, but it can sometimes feel like an afterthought for younger Angelenos due to its busier, newer shopping mall next door. In the last two decades, the 89-year-old market has become synonymous with the Grove, and all the traffic and parking headaches that come with it. In fact, many people aren’t even aware that the two are separate entities; the grocery and dining destination is still owned by descendants of the late-19th-century entrepreneur Arthur Gilmore, whose acres of dairy-farm-turned-oil-field are now home to Television City, the Original Farmers Market and Rick Caruso’s artificial, soullessly commercial "town square."
