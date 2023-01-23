Read full article on original website
The Wandering Earth II review – blockbuster Chinese sci-fi prequel veers off course
Frant Gwo’s follow-up to his 2019 mega-hit favours special effects and set pieces over performances, as the human race battles for survival
Infinity Pool: What Was Removed From NC-17 Cut for R-Rating Revealed (Exclusive)
Infinity Pool is earning its fair share of praise from critics, earning a positive review score on RottenTomatoes and commonly seeing compliments fly around on social media. However, the commentary surrounding the film is often including its graphic nature. Brandon Cronenberg's latest horror thrill ride produced an NC-17 cut which was screened for press before an R-rated version of the film is set to be released in theaters. As it turns out, Cronenberg did not change very much of the film to earn an MPAA rating which makes it more suitable for distribution in theaters.
New 'Infinity Pool' Teaser Asks Audiences to Make an Impossible Choice
Mia Goth became horror royalty in 2022 with her brilliant performances in both Ti West’s X and Pearl. Even though it’s a new year, Goth isn’t wasting any time instilling fear in moviegoers once again as her new film Infinity Pool releases this Friday. The body horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend to mostly positive reception. Now a new teaser for Infinity Pool further shows off Goth’s next scary performance and Alexander Skarsgård’s descent into cloning madness.
Muayad Alayan’s Supernatural Drama ‘A House in Jerusalem’ Debuts Chilling Trailer Ahead of Rotterdam Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestinian filmmaker Muayad Alayan’s supernatural drama “A House in Jerusalem,” about a young girl’s enigmatic quest to unravel the mystery around her new home, has released a chilling trailer ahead of its world premiere in the Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam’s Limelight strand. Heretic is handling international sales. Alayan’s third feature follows a young girl (Miley Locke) who is forced to move with her father (Johnny Harris) from the U.K. to Jerusalem, in the hopes that a new beginning can help her heal from her mother’s sudden death. Soon after settling into an old house in a neighborhood known as the Valley...
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Netflix’s Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Documentary Is Popular, But Many Viewers Are Upset About The Same Issue
While Netflix's Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is popular, many viewers are upset about the same issue.
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session
Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
Anne Hathaway knows wait for Princess Diaries 3 is “very frustrating”
Anne Hathaway has been at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her new drama movie Eileen and while there, she was inevitably asked about The Princess Diaries 3. 2024 will be the twentieth anniversary of The Princess Diaries 2 and a third movie has been mooted for some time, and is reportedly in development, but there’s no confirmation that it’s definitely going ahead.
The star-studded $80 million remake of a spine-tingling classic hasn’t gotten any more popular over time
If you were to hand the director of back-to-back box office smash hits a substantial budget and a star-studded cast to remake an iconic property utilizing cavernous practical sets and cutting-edge CGI, you’d expect the end result to be at least half decent. And yet, 1999’s The Haunting was an interminable bore.
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
