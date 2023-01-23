Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
U.S. charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to assassinate a prominent critic of Iran’s government who was previously the target of a failed Tehran-backed kidnapping plot, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday,. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with murder-for-hire and...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
U.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United States is entering a third phase of talks with countries to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO’s) hobbled trade dispute arbitration system and aims for it to be “fully functioning” by the end of 2024, the U.S. ambassador to the WTO told Reuters on Thursday.
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Wagner group
(Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday to new U.S. sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years. The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some...
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August restricts the $7,500 consumer tax credits to...
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff announces campaign for Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat who led the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump and sat on a committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, said on Thursday he would run for U.S. Senate. “Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists,...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
Ex-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer
OSLO (Reuters) – A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters. Andrei Medvedev, who fled from...
Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow’s latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals. Japan will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used to enhance military capability, including semiconductor...
UNESCO grants Odesa’s historic centre World Heritage in Danger status
PARIS (Reuters) – The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO said on Wednesday that it had designated the historic centre of Odesa, a strategic port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, a World Heritage in Danger site. It is hoped the status, awarded by a UNESCO panel meeting in...
In Russia, comedian’s satirical song about Ukraine war draws complaints
LONDON (Reuters) – A new song by a well-known Russian comic that satirises Moscow’s war in Ukraine and its supporters has been referred to prosecutors by a patriotic organisation which believes it discredits the army, now a criminal offence. The song, by Semyon Slepakov, is called “Lullaby” and...
Finnish journalists found guilty in rare defence intelligence case
HELSINKI (Reuters) – A Finnish court on Friday said two journalists at Finland’s largest daily were found guilty of revealing classified defence intelligence, in a rare criminal trial restricting press freedom in the Nordic country. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Ukrainian authorities detain alleged spy in security service
KYIV (Reuters) – Investigators have detained a Ukrainian security official on suspicion of spying for Russia, authorities said on Thursday, part of an effort by Kyiv to weed out moles nearly a year into a war with Russia. The official – a lieutenant colonel in the Security Service of...
Hundreds of children packed in El Salvador’s overcrowded prisons -rights group
(Reuters) – Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Salvadoran authorities on Friday of “mass due process violations” in the detention of tens of thousands of people, including hundreds of children, in over-crowded prisons, citing leaked government data. The rights watchdog said following the introduction of a state of...
Gaza militants fire rockets at Israel -Israeli army
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Palestinian militants on Friday fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel that were intercepted by missile defenses, the Israeli military said. The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death...
Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world’s smallest porpoise
SAN FELIPE, Mexico (Reuters) – Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.
