KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has announced its new interim fire chief as 27-year veteran Ross Grundyson. Grundyson takes over for KCFD Chief Donna Lake, who left the job after three years to become the assistant city manager for the City of Lee’s Summit. Grundyson will take purely an interim role as chief. The city is conducting a nationwide search for the next fire chief, and has said Grundyson is not in the running for the permanent job.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO