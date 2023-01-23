Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to raise concerns about a potential landfill proposal on the southern edge of Kansas City, Missouri. Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
Photos: Unique art you’ll find at the new KCI Airport terminal
When the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport opens this spring, dozens of incredible pieces of art will greet travelers.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
KCTV 5
27-year veteran is new Kansas City interim fire chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has announced its new interim fire chief as 27-year veteran Ross Grundyson. Grundyson takes over for KCFD Chief Donna Lake, who left the job after three years to become the assistant city manager for the City of Lee’s Summit. Grundyson will take purely an interim role as chief. The city is conducting a nationwide search for the next fire chief, and has said Grundyson is not in the running for the permanent job.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Minnesota appliance store expanding to Leawood
This store would mark the first in the county and in Kansas. The company is eyeing a location at 135th and Nall. Owner and applicant Robert Warner submitted plans for a roughly 12,000-square foot store at 5101 W. 135th St. The store would occupy a lot at the Cornerstone of...
KCTV 5
How to prepare for frigid temperatures in KC on gameday
The Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including last year's game, and they know how critical the play of Patrick Mahomes -- sore ankle and all -- will be on Sunday. Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "They...
Four former Kansas City mayors share vision for city’s future
Four former Kansas City mayors reflected on their time in office and what still needs to be done Thursday. Those mayors served Kansas City from 1991 to 2019.
Strang Reserve event space opens in Overland Park
The space accommodates 280 guest with in-house catering from the Chef Collective.
939theeagle.com
Crews from Columbia-based construction company working around-the-clock at massive Kansas battery plant site
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
KCTV 5
Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro
Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
Comments / 0