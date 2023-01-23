ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

27-year veteran is new Kansas City interim fire chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has announced its new interim fire chief as 27-year veteran Ross Grundyson. Grundyson takes over for KCFD Chief Donna Lake, who left the job after three years to become the assistant city manager for the City of Lee’s Summit. Grundyson will take purely an interim role as chief. The city is conducting a nationwide search for the next fire chief, and has said Grundyson is not in the running for the permanent job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Minnesota appliance store expanding to Leawood

This store would mark the first in the county and in Kansas. The company is eyeing a location at 135th and Nall. Owner and applicant Robert Warner submitted plans for a roughly 12,000-square foot store at 5101 W. 135th St. The store would occupy a lot at the Cornerstone of...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

How to prepare for frigid temperatures in KC on gameday

The Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including last year's game, and they know how critical the play of Patrick Mahomes -- sore ankle and all -- will be on Sunday. Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "They...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro

Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

