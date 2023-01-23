SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the days are shorter in the winter months, it can trigger depression in some people. “Seasonal Affective Disorder is actually a type of depression that occurs with the change of the seasons. For most people, you’ll notice it begins in the Fall and then it ends toward the end of wintertime, which typically here can be April,” said Kathia Dirksen, Avera Behavior Health Counselor. “Some might consider it the winter blues, but season affective disorder is actually a more severe form of that depression.”

