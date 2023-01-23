Read full article on original website
Annual Gift of Hope concert takes place February 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual benefit for the Lourdes Center, the Gift of Hope Concert, will take place on February 11th in Sioux Falls. Sammie Scholfield, and Emily Leedom joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
SF Jazz and Blues Society dissolving after 35 years of bringing music to the community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 35 years of impacting countless musicians and music lovers, the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will be dissolving, and the remaining funds will be distributed to carry on their legacy. The organization celebrated jazz and blues music by creating live music...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
Great Plains Zoo announces board of directors for zoo and butterfly house merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The board, comprised of members of the previous separate boards for the zoo and butterfly house, as well as mayoral appointees and at-large members, will act as the unified governing body for the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium. “We...
Avera Medical Minute: How to overcome Seasonal Affective Disorder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the days are shorter in the winter months, it can trigger depression in some people. “Seasonal Affective Disorder is actually a type of depression that occurs with the change of the seasons. For most people, you’ll notice it begins in the Fall and then it ends toward the end of wintertime, which typically here can be April,” said Kathia Dirksen, Avera Behavior Health Counselor. “Some might consider it the winter blues, but season affective disorder is actually a more severe form of that depression.”
Raising chickens within city limits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the price of eggs close to $5 a dozen, some of you may be thinking about raising your own chickens to lay eggs. But before you hatch that idea, there are some things you need to know first. “Alright girls come on come...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
Teachers schooled in behavioral management with ‘Boys Town’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls educators are lending a hand when it comes to showing teachers how to handle situations in the classroom. “Boys Town” is a Nebraska-based non-profit that helps train teachers for the social aspects of their classroom. We caught up with a crew today at Susan B. Anthony Elementary as they filmed a digital program aimed at training teachers how to manage certain classroom behaviors.
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
USD Alumni to Open New Brewery
A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls
MANIA - The ABBA Tribute performing at The Orpheum Theatre Center. The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 18 hours...
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
