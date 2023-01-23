Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
abc27.com
Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Senior Living, located on State Road in Silver Spring Township, is now opened. The senior living facility has a trendy farmhouse design and a total of 64 beds. The owner...
WGAL
Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery
Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery. Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after …. Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery. Tyre Nichols video 3. Plans to mandate AEDs at school sporting events. Plans to mandate AEDs at school...
abc27.com
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Specialty grocery store and retailers to join Cumberland County shopping area
Silver Spring Township supervisors have given the green light for the development of a specialty grocery and two retail buildings on the Carlisle Pike. The supervisors conditionally approved the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Valley Square at 6483, 6499 and 6595 Carlisle Pike at Wednesday night’s supervisors meeting.
pahomepage.com
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland …. Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on...
abc27.com
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people allegedly put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WNEP-TV 16
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Comments / 0