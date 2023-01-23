ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing through pain in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Hurts made a frank admission about his health on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The Eagles standout dismissed the injury as an excuse, but made clear that he has “felt better.” Jalen Hurts on how... The post Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts is just three days away from the biggest game of his life after the best season of his career - and he has one of the best coaches in the NFL a tad nervous. Speaking to the media this week, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recalled last year's Eagles-49ers game where Hurts' ...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking pretty healthy heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. The No. 1 seed only has two players on the injury report: offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) — both limited. Most notably, star quarterback Jalen Hurts was not ...
FanSided

Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach

Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Was Nick Saban right to pick Tua over Jalen Hurts?

This is an opinion column. Let me tell you a Jalen Hurts story. You have never heard it because I have never told it. The other two people in the room at the time have never shared it, either, as far as I know. It’s a story that’s particularly relevant at the moment as Hurts prepares to lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the NFC Championship Game and fans debate whether Alabama can “claim him” since he didn’t finish his college career there.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning 49ers Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs are dealing with leg ailments heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed practice on ...
The Spun

Look: Eagles Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was back on the practice field on Thursday. The veteran defensive back had missed each of the Eagles' last three games with a toe injury, including their Divisional Round win over the New York Giants. Maddox appeared to be moving well, per video from ...
atozsports.com

Jonathan Gannon’s latest comments speak volumes about Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to people he respects. Earlier in the season, Sirianni talked trash to Colts fans, sticking up for his mentor Frank Reich after Indianapolis fired him in the middle of the season. After the Eagles’ beatdown on the New York Giants, Sirianni went out of his way to defend his defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
