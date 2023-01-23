ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic lawmakers criticize Florida ban on AP African American studies course

By Libbey Dean
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Education’s rejection of an advanced placement course covering African American studies is causing democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders to criticize the state.

Democratic Lawmakers amplified their criticism on Monday.

“This sends a clear message that black Americans’ history doesn’t count in Florida.” Rep. Fentrice Driskell said, “This is based on a flawed, cowardly, and dangerous idea that it’s bad to expose adults in college classes to diverse ideas.”

In a press conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his support for the department of education’s decision, saying the class indoctrinates students to a political agenda.

“When you try to use black history to shoehorn in queer theory you are trying to do that for political purposes,” DeSantis said.

Faith and civic leaders also took action Monday, holding a press conference in Tallahassee where they announced a statewide movement to reverse the proposal.

