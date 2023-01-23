ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nationwide recall impacts Kansas due to peanut allergy risks

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwHYB_0kOkCmWT00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5 oz. The recall was initially announced on Jan. 20 due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier.

Those who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the recalled products, according to the FDA. The products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

1 killed in Sumner County after dog steps on rifle

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and best by dates in the table below which were sold in retail stores nationwide from Jan. 8 to Jan. 20:

Product Item UPC Lot Code Best by date
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz
8-51562-00841-2
B23005
B13006 		05/05/2024
05/06/2024
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz
8-61297-00030-8
B22354
B12355
B22355
B12354 		04/20/24
04/21/24
04/21/24
04/20/24

To find the lot code and best by information, look on the back of the package in the lower right corner. No other SkinnyDipped® products are part of this recall and no allergic reactions have been reported yet, according to the FDA.

Click here for more Kansas stories | KSNT.com

If you bought this product, do not eat it. The FDA says you should throw it away and keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, you can call SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. For more information online, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

Editor’s Note: We have changed the photo on this story to more accurately reflect the product in question. TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Childcare Aware Kansas wants to help you this year

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Nancy Rohr with Childcare Aware of Kansas came onto the Fox 43 a.m. Live show to discuss the importance of the work they do, as well as ways for families to contact them if they need their services. Childcare Aware of Kansas essentially connects families in the community with child care that […]
KANSAS STATE
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy