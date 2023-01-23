Read full article on original website
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide
Perry County fire sends man to hospital burn unit
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
Cumberland County police looking for man who allegedly stole catalytic converters
Man charged for allegedly shoving woman out of moving car
Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car. Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time. ...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police
A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on...
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County
Lancaster County woman gets life sentence for estranged husband’s Valentine’s Day killing
Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken
Police: Argument over groceries leads woman to strangle daughter
Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say. Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment. State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin...
Pennsylvania Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
