Cumberland County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM

Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Perry County fire sends man to hospital burn unit

Perry County fire sends man to hospital burn unit
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly shoving woman out of moving car

Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car. Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time. ...
SUNBURY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County

A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken

Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken
CAMP HILL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Argument over groceries leads woman to strangle daughter

Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say. Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment. State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin...
HERNDON, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

On Thursday the Pennsylvania Auto Show will be returning to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon

Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, PA

