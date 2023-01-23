Applications now open for an Erie City Council membership

City residents can now apply to be part of the Erie City Council.

The elected candidate will hold the position until the November general election. This comes after former Erie City Council President Liz Allen resigned during the first meeting of the year — so far the council has received a handful of applicants.

Chuck Nelson, city council president, said they are hoping a variety of candidates apply for the position.

“All six city council members, I’m sure have their own opinions as to what exactly they’re looking for. We just need someone with a good professional, nonprofit type of experience, having served on public boards or any of those kinds of things that they can come in and hit the ground running. It’s a one-year job, so there’s not really a learning curve,” said Nelson.

The city council application closes on Friday, Jan. 27.

