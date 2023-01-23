Two years after cancer diagnosis, Naples football player leads team to state championship

NAPLES, Fla. — When Cade Mitchell finished his sophomore football season at First Baptist Academy in Naples, something wasn’t right. The teen was losing weight and had lingering pain in his ribs. The diagnosis didn’t hit the offensive lineman at first: he had stage four cancer.

“When you find out what he was really going through, it was a shock,” Cade’s father and position coach, Ryan, said.

But not even Hodgkin’s lymphoma could keep Cade down for long. Through chemotherapy, he continued lifting weights and even joined the school track team. By his senior year, Cade’s cancer was gone and he was ready to play football again.

And the season turned out to be a magical one.

With Cade helping lead the way, First Baptist Academy ended up in the state championship game.

“And we won,” Cade said. “It was crazy.”

Even more remarkable — the victory came exactly two years after Cade was diagnosed with cancer.

“It went from being one of the worst days to one of the best days,” Laurie, Cade’s mom, said.