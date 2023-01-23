ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beachconnection.net

Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier

(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
CATHLAMET, WA
KATU.com

Man hurt in Cowlitz County ATV crash flown to the hospital

A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his ATV on a property outside of Longview, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road. Officials said the 61-year-old ATV rider was wearing a helmet at the time.
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy