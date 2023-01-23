ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man from Zephyrhills, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and collided head-on with the second vehicle, FHP said.

The collision sent the second vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Cape Coral man, crashing into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Miami woman, according to FHP.

The third vehicle’s passenger, a 64-year-old Cape Coral woman, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to FHP, all three occupants in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the crash is under investigation to determine if a semi-truck/trailer was also involved as a non-contact vehicle.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
