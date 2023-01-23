The Best Dupes: 6 Affordable Alternatives to Must-Have Beauty Products

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for dupes of your favorite beauty products? It’s easy to get lost in the rabbit hole of seemingly endless product recommendations and tutorial videos. To save you the time of scrolling through TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube and other platforms, we’ve put together a budget-friendly starter pack of alternatives to luxury products from popular brands such as Olaplex , Dior, Dyson and other brands.

Below, find a handful of the best beauty product dupes that you can buy online.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil: Best Alternatives

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is beloved among beauty fanatics and anyone who appreciates a glossy lip. Available raspberry, cherry, mahogany, coral and other shades — this luxury lip oil is designed to nourish, protect and revitalize your lips.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $38 Buy Now 1

If $38 is a bit too steep for your lip gloss budget, there are affordable substitutes floating around the web. For example, you might have seen Sea-Maid Lip Oil ($9.99) on TikTok. It’s as a cheaper alternative to Dior’s lip oil and the packaging looks somewhat similar.

Buy: Sea-Maid Plumping Lip Oil $9.99

According to the product description, this dewy lip oil is made with cocoa butter, beeswax and essential oils, and it’s available in cherry, coral, raspberry and rosewood.

If you prefer a balm to lip oil, alternatives to Dior Addict Lip Balm include Cover Girl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm ($6.99) and L’Oreal Paris Glow Hydrating Lip Balm ($6.98) .

Best Dyson AirWrap Dupe

Make no mistake about it, the Dyson AirWrap is a game changer! It’s engineered for multiple hair types and comes with several attachments, but if you don’t have $600 to spend on this amazing hair tool , you can always shop for alternatives.

Dyson AirWrap $599.99 Buy Now 1

The T3 Air Brush Duo ($189) is a good substitute for the Dyson AirWrap at a more affordable price point and it works similarly.

Buy: T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush with Two Attachments $189.99

The hair tool features an interchangeable brush design and T3 IonFlow technology for shiny, frizz-free hair, plus it has 15 heat speed combinations. Need something even cheaper? Try Revlon’s 6-in1- Hair Brush and Volumizer ($59.99) .

Best Dupes for Olaplex Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $30 Buy Now 1

If you have dry, damaged hair, Olaplex might be right up your alley — but maybe not in your price range. The all-natural, ultra-hydrating shampoo and conditioner utilizes a patented system that repairs and protects hair making it shinier and easier to manage.

Olaplex products range in price from $15 for the smaller, three-ounce bottles and $30 for an eight-ounce bottle. Because Olaplex is one-of-a-kind, you might not find an exact “dupe,” but you can save money on alternatives like Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Protein Treatment ($7) , which is one of the more popular dupes that we found online and an alternative to Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($30) .

Buy: Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment 100ml $7.62

A few other alternatives for Olaplex (No. 3 and No. 4) include, OGX Restoring + Bond Treatment , Maui Moister Shine + Awapuhi Conditioner ($10.49) , pH Plex 1 Protect and Repair Kit ($4.95) and L’Oreal EverPure Bonding Shampoo and Conditioner ($17.98) .

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream: Best Alternatives

Tatcha Limited Edition Dewy Skin Cream $85 Buy Now 1

Tatcha’s best-selling Dewy Skin Cream moisturizes, replenishes, plumps and hydrates the skin. It’s packed with antioxidants and Japanese purple rice to give your skin that dewy glow.

A full-sized container of Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream can cost you $70-$85. Don’t have that much to spend? Try these alternatives: Bliss Ex-Glow Super Rich Face Moisturizer (from $22 and up) , Innisfree Green Tea Moisturizer ($29) and Elf ultra-hydrating skin cream ($13.00).

Bliss Ex-Glowsion Face Moisturizer $21.93 Buy Now 1

Bliss Ex-Glowsion is described as a “velvety, skin-brightening cream” with stabilized vitamin C that transforms skin from “dry and lackluster to dewy and luminous” within seconds.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream: Best Alternatives

All the rumors are true! Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream is worth every penny. Bum Bum Cream nourishes, tightens and replenishes the skin. It offers deep hydration thanks to rich antioxidants like guaraná extract, açaí oil and brazil nut oil.

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $48 Buy Now 1

Bum Bum Cream can cost anywhere from around $22 for a small, 2.5-ounce bottle and $48 for the eight-ounce bottle. Want a cheaper option? There are a good number of rich, creamy body butters out there like The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Butter ($7) . This vegan, body butter is available in over a dozen flavors including almond milk, mango, shea and British rose.

Buy: The Body Shop Almond Milk Butter $7.00

For additional body butters that are comparable to Bum Bum Cream, try Pistaché Skincare Whipped Body Butter ($28) , Burt’s Bees Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Aloe and Rice Milk ($21.43) , Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter Moisturizing Body Butter ($13.99) and NIVEA Soft Moisturizing Cream ($9.97) .

Bacarat Rouge 540: Best Dupes

Bacarat Rouge 540 is one of the most timeless, and beloved scents in the fragrance world. The woodsy but sweet fragrance blends notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris, and it can cost you up to $625.

Bacarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $325-$625 Buy Now 1

Need more affordable scents? Orientica Amber Rouge and Lattafa Ana Abiyedh Rouge ($27.99) are two alternatives that you’ll find on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Buy: Orientica Amber Rouge for Women Eau de Parfum Spray, 2.7 Ounce $67.74

Both feature similar notes to Bacarat Rouge: jasmine, amber wood, saffron, musk, cedar and more. Ariana Grande’s Cloud Eau de Parfum ($65) has also been named as an affordable alternative to the luxury fragrance.

Billboard

Billboard

