Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle
The Atlanta Braves have one hell of a pitching rotation. Max Fried, who is coming off of a Cy Young-worthy season, leads the list. Behind him are a crew of excellent arms: Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and the reliable Charlie Morton. However, that final slot is up for grabs after Jake Odorizzi’s departure. Two names […] The post Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates
Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ […] The post Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees, Cardinals, Astros among teams interested in left-handed relievers
The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.
Bengals Sign Former Chiefs Player Days Before AFC Title Game
The Cincinnati Bengals may be getting some extra intel going into Sunday's AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Bengals have claimed CB/core special teamer Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs." Noting, "The waiver claim will officially process the day after ...
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Fairbanks, Rays agree to $12 million contract
Pete Fairbanks is here to stay with the Tampa Bay Rays for the foreseeable future. Fairbanks and the Rays are in agreement on a three-year, $12 million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Pete Fairbanks’ contract includes a fourth-year club option, meaning that the deal could include an optional...
Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
Braves World Series winning manager, Brian Snitker, gets contract extension
Brian Snitker has seen massive success since becoming the Atlanta Braves’ manager. Now, the Braves have rewarded Snitker for his efforts, signing him to a long-term contract extension. Snitker signed a contract extension with the Braves through 2025, the team announced. In their press release announcing Snitker’s signing, Atlanta highlighted much of the success the […] The post Braves World Series winning manager, Brian Snitker, gets contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets, NL Batting Champ Jeff McNeil in agreement on 4-year, $50M contract extension
The New York Mets and reigning NL Batting Champion Jeff McNeil are in agreement on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension, pending physical, per Jeff Passan. The deal includes a 5th-year club option that could increase the overall value of the contract to $63.75 million. Jeff McNeil rebounded in 2022 following a down 2021 season. […] The post Mets, NL Batting Champ Jeff McNeil in agreement on 4-year, $50M contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever
The Chicago Cubs have been hard at work when it comes to spending in free agency this offseason, and they could end up making some noise in the National League Central after a couple of down years. Dansby Swanson was obviously their biggest signing, but the Cubs have made several solid moves this offseason to […] The post Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent both shoulder and wrist surgeries this offseason. As he works to get back on the diamond, Tatis has taken a massive step in his recovery. Tatis’ surgeries were for a torn labrum in his shoulder and a bone procedure in his left wrist. He was recently cleared […] The post Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr will absolutely love Kevin Kiermaier’s take on Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre changes
Kevin Kiermaier, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays during the offseason, recently said the changes to Rogers Centre will lead to a home run increase for Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the team, per Rob Longley. “For us, the new dimensions, moving the walls in, it’s going to let all these big (Jays) guys hit […] The post Vladimir Guerrero Jr will absolutely love Kevin Kiermaier’s take on Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre changes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
