DEL MAR — Sometime later this year, the $1 billion, 20-years-in-the-making Grand Egyptian Museum will open by the Great Pyramids on the Giza Plateau near Cairo, Egypt. That’s great news for global travelers, who will be able to see all in one place the national collection of tomb paintings, sarcophagi, sculpture and artifacts from ancient Egypt, including the treasures from the tomb of king Tutankhamun. But it also means that the famous “King Tut” artifacts — too valuable and fragile to travel safely anymore — will never be seen in the U.S. again.

