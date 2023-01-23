ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Caray will join the Cardinals’ broadcast booth in 2023, reports say

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – A former member of the Cubs’ television broadcasting team is headed to St. Louis to start the next chapter of his career.

Per multiple reports, the first from Dave O’Brien of The Athletic , Chip Caray will be leaving the Braves to take the television play-by-play job for the Cardinals starting with the 2023 season.

He will replace Dan McLaughlin, who left the team in December after a third arrest for DWI.

The Cardinals nor Caray has confirmed the news.

The grandson of legendary Cubs and White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray and son of longtime Braves announcer Skip Caray, Chip has been the play-by-play broadcaster for Atlanta since 2005. He’s been the voice of the Braves on their regional sports television broadcasts while also working on national TBS broadcasts from 2007 through 2009.

Before that, Caray served as the television voice of the Cubs from 1998 through 2004, including a number of broadcasts on WGN-TV with longtime analyst Steve Stone. He was on the call during the memorable Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire home run chase in his first season when the Cubs also won the National League Wild Card.

Caray had the chance to call another playoff season in 2003 when the north siders won the NL Central title.

It’s a return home for Caray who was born in St. Louis and raised in the area through high school. His father, Skip, started his broadcasting career calling games for the NBA’s St. Louis Hawks.

Harry Caray was a legend with the Cardinals as much as he was in Chicago, calling games for the team from 1945-1969. After one year with the Athletics, he joined the White Sox in 1971 and was there until 1981 when he joined the Cubs, where he served as a broadcaster until his death in 1998.

A Ford C. Frick Award winner in 1989, Caray called both Cubs & White Sox games through the years on Channel 9.

