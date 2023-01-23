ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New fire chief named for Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township has named a new fire chief.

Michael Crist has been promoted to fire chief of the Harrison Township Fire Department

Crist began his career with the department in 2001 as a part-time firefighter and EMT and became full-time in 2002. In 2018, Crist was named Battalion Chief. He has also served as a training offer for the department, EMS manager, and grant administrator.

“I am proud to work for Harrison Township and to serve as the leader of this fire department.” Chief Michael Crist said. “It has been a dream of mine since I began here over two decades ago.” Crist said the fire department is developing programs that will impact the community, and he looks forward to the future of fire service in the township.

Crist has been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2022, when the former Fire Chief Mark Lynch retired.

