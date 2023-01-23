Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
“Coconut Milk” And “Plum Eclipse” Come Together On This Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low is unquestionably one of the most popular designs in the sneaker space. Over the past several years, the silhouette has enjoyed fanfare thanks to reissues of old styles, but has also convinced new fans with the help of refreshing looks. Ahead of spring, Peter Moore’s creation...
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Colored Toe” Pack Is Comprised Of Several Vibrant Styles
Arguably popularized by Ronnie Fieg during the peak of the runner craze, colored toes have dressed many of ASICS greats, from the GEL-SAGA to the GEL-LYTE V. No model, however, was quite as suited to the color blocking as the GEL-LYTE III, which originally donned the iconic “Salmon Toe” colorway back in 2011.
sneakernews.com
This Nike ACG Lowcate Comes Equipped With Removable Pouches And Lace Covers
Just the mere mention of Nike ACG is enough to conjure to mind images of the great outdoors. The sub-label’s silhouettes, from the Air Mada to the Goadome, produce a similar effect, with each offering up the utility required for adventure. Such is especially the case with this newly-revealed pair of Lowcates, which comes equipped with both removable lace covers and pouches.
sneakernews.com
A Crisp “Triple White” Appears On The Nike Air Max TW
Nike is no stranger to dipping their toes in the contemporary, often crafting brand new silhouettes well-removed from their classics. That’s not to say the Swoosh has forgotten their past, however, as they’re just as often celebrating the greats of yesteryear. Case in point: the Air Max TW.
sneakernews.com
This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Craft Features “Tech Grey” Colored Panels
Over the last thirty-eight years, the Air Jordan 1 Low has appeared in countless styles ranging from the heritage-driven to the experimental. Recently, the sneaker received a “Tech Grey” and “Light Orewood Brown” makeover as part of Brand Jordan’s Craft series. Designed through the lens...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Combines “Metallic Silver” Midsoles With A “White/Black” Upper
Nike Basketball continues to dominate the NBA hardwood with innovative, future-thinking designs, but its old school designs rule off-the-court. One such sneaker that remains popular on the streets despite debuting twenty-seven years ago is the Nike Air More Uptempo. Although the pair is rumored to return in all its original...
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin’ Releasing In SS23 Collection
Supreme’s penchant for the lesser-known (and almost bordering on obscure) Nike models continues this SS23 season as the unforgettable Nike Air Bakin’ is reportedly included in the brand’ seasonal collaboration catalog. Given recent Nike collaborations with the skate/street brand, we can expect overt Supreme branding on the upper as seen on their recent projects.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
sneakernews.com
Nike Continues To Highlight “Icons” With The Air Max Plus
As we inch closer to the Air Max Day festivities in March 2023, a slew off Nike releases have been prepared to help celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the commemorative holiday with gusto. The key product of the month is undoubtedly the Air Max 1 “Big Bubble”, which promises a true-to-spec re-creation of the Air Max 1, but don’t ignore the “Icons” Pack, which highlights the flagship models of the running franchise.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Orketro Receives A Tonal Wash Of “Aluminum”
With his first collaborative adidas Orketro silhouettes just a few days away, Sean Wotherspoon has already begun teasing his next slate of roughly textured propositions alongside a full slate of adidas Gazelles. While those will be clamoring to get their hands on the next advantageous design from the Virginia native, the future forward 90s aesthetic of the Orketro is now receiving an inline collection of neutrally-toned efforts.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 “All-Star” Unearths Prehistoric Detailing
With two MVP awards and an NBA Championship under his belt, Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen to the ranks of perennial shoo-in for the mid-season exhibition known as the NBA All-Star Game. For the upcoming shindig in Salt Lake City, UT, Nike has infused themes of fossil hunting to its Nike Basketball footwear collection, applying some prehistoric detailing to the design.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 574 TDS Returns In A Greyed Out Colorway
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio was, at one point, relentless in their innovations, unveiling a drove of new models in quick succession. But despite their various successes, only the 574 TDS has stuck around, receiving brand new colorways for 2023. Halfway between a sneaker and an oxford, the New...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Airbrush” Collection Expands With A White And Green Blazer Mid ’77
As the brand’s first basketball shoe, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is a relic of the past. Yet, the silhouette continues to usher in new styles like a newly-surfaced faded one. Akin to a previously-seen white and pink Air Max 97, the unreleased pair features a heavy “colorless” finish across its upper. Canvas and chenille materials come together throughout the top-half, with the logos on the sides interrupting their clean surroundings with stark green contrast. The midsole underfoot keeps things traditional in build, but it enjoys an “unfinished” paint job; the sock liner also boasts a similar look, likely a nod to airbrush painting. Lastly, classic herringbone traction rounds out the two-tone Blazer in light gum brown.
sneakernews.com
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
sneakernews.com
Blue Double Swooshes Animate The Next Nike Blazer Low Jumbo
The Nike Blazer line hasn’t enjoyed too much time in the spotlight since 2019 when sacai offered special editions of the silhouette. Ahead of spring, however, the first basketball shoe from the Swoosh continues to deliver new styles for the masses. Built with standard leather and suede materials, the...
sneakernews.com
If This Nike Dunk Is Lost, Return To 1 Bowerman Drive
Whether you stick to Panda Dunks (restocking on Valentine’s Day 2023) or opt for more creative executions, Nike is ensuring that there will be nothing close to a shortage of Dunks. This latest offering steers towards the latter infusing a patch-worked upper construction on a variety of natural tones.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack” Rumored To Be Returning For Holiday 2023
2023 is truly the Jordan Year. Within the past month alone, sneaker insiders have revealed a drove of upcoming, Holiday 2023 standouts, from the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” to the women’s exclusive sequel to the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” And as we close out the last full week of January, leaks are reporting that the Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack,” too, will be making a comeback at the end of the year.
sneakernews.com
Nike Officially Unveils The FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen
While LeBron James continues to dominate the League in his 20th signature silhouette, his son Bronny has meanwhile been dropping buckets across the country for Sierra Canyon in the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen. Alongside his current NIL deal with The Swoosh, the Trailblazers haven’t been the only roster to lay claim to the oldest of James’ kin as the global gaming platform, FaZe Clan, serves as the first collaborative proposition for the cost-effective silhouette.
Comments / 0