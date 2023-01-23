Read full article on original website
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WRAL
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
WRAL
UNC Health employees, driver injured when car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. — WITN reports three people were hurt Thursday after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just...
WRAL
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver
CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
WRAL
18-year-old dies in I-440 crash, driver faces misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around noon close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed that...
WRAL
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges during traffic stop near Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. WITN reports Pitt County deputies spotted a car heading south on Memorial Drive that nearly ran another vehicle off the highway. After stopping the car, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana....
wcti12.com
Car crashes into Kinston business
KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
Driver behind the wheel of truck that hit 11-year-old at Raleigh Christmas Parade appears in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November made his first court appearance on Thursday. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is facing misdemeanor charges of death by motor vehicle, reckless...
WRAL
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
WRAL
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In December Pursuit Arrested, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – A driver who reportedly eluded apprehension following a two county chase last month has been captured. On December 20, 2022, a Johnston County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton. The driver refused to pull over and increased to speeds between 80 and 100 mph, authorities said.
WRAL
Durham police investigating deadly shooting in Duke Park
WRAL
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
Tractor trailer crashes into car in wrong lane in Johnston County, 1 person seriously injured
A 20-year old woman from Dunn was driving south on I-95 just past Four Oaks on Tuesday night around 11:30, when she crashed through the median cables and ended up in the northbound lane, just as two tractor trailers approached. One of the trucks slammed into the car, which was...
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
What is Raleigh Police Department's Proactive Patrol and is it effective?
Officers were conducting a Proactive Patrol on January 17, which ended with the death of Darryl Williams in southeast Raleigh.
WRAL
Driver of pickup truck in deadly Christmas Parade crash appears before judge
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mistrial was declared on Wednesday for the man charged with wounding a Nash County deputy during a shootout on I-95. Jarred Ford was facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that was caught on video in February of 2021.
