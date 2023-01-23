ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver

CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
CARY, NC
wcti12.com

Car crashes into Kinston business

KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane

Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In December Pursuit Arrested, JCSO Says

CLAYTON – A driver who reportedly eluded apprehension following a two county chase last month has been captured. On December 20, 2022, a Johnston County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton. The driver refused to pull over and increased to speeds between 80 and 100 mph, authorities said.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County

A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mistrial was declared on Wednesday for the man charged with wounding a Nash County deputy during a shootout on I-95. Jarred Ford was facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that was caught on video in February of 2021.
NASH COUNTY, NC

