'I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart' | Driver that hit, killed 18-year-old apologizes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday was an emotional day in court as a Charlotte area family faced the driver who caused the crash that killed their 18-year-old daughter and sister, Morgan Wetherbee, in May 2020. Wetherbee fought for seven months and later died from a traumatic brain injury because of...
2 more suspects plead not guilty in nursing student’s death
CHARLOTTE — Two men charged with murder in the death of a nursing student are going to trial. Tychicus Dobie and Adonis Smith pleaded not guilty Thursday in the murder case of 27-year-old Kendal Crank. Marquis Smith who was also charged with murder pleaded not guilty in September 2022.
'I felt so vulnerable' | Charlotte woman looking for new apartment after recent burglary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said violent crime was down in 2022, the overall crime rate was still up. That includes property crimes, such as burglaries, which were up about 8% from 2021. Already in 2023, some Charlotte residents feel burglaries are taking off. Andrea Moore...
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sentenced for hitting and killing a local college student back in 2020. CMPD says 27-year-old Breanna McClain was driving recklessly along North Tryon Street when she crashed, head on, into a car driven by 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee. Wetherbee died 7 months later.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the men accused of killing a mother in north Charlotte nearly four years ago are scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea slot. Adonis Smith, Tychicus Dobie and Marquis Smith are accused of firing the shots that struck and killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank.
Thief gets away with $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl's: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police released surveillance video Tuesday of a person they claim stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Kohl's in Gastonia and allegedly pepper sprayed an employee who approached them. Gastonia police said the robbery happened on Jan. 17, 2023, at Kohl's on East Franklin Boulevard.
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Gastonia has its new police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia didn't have to look far for its newest police chief. In fact, the man currently serving as interim chief will take the helm fully. Interim Chief Trent Conard will soon drop the word "interim" from his title, becoming the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. The city chose Conard after a nationwide search that saw 40 applications sent in. Eight candidates were interviewed, with four picked to take part in an assessment panel conducted by the Centralina Regional Council.
Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning. According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County....
CMPD searching for convenience store robber
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
Man watches his stolen SUV drive through Charlotte erratically on live TV
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said there have been 403 vehicles that have been stolen so far this year. Last year at the same time, there were 226 that were stolen. ‘That’s my car’. Andrew Chiarelli’s Hyundai SUV was stolen Monday and on Tuesday, CMPD spotted it....
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
