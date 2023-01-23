ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thief gets away with $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl's: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police released surveillance video Tuesday of a person they claim stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Kohl's in Gastonia and allegedly pepper sprayed an employee who approached them. Gastonia police said the robbery happened on Jan. 17, 2023, at Kohl's on East Franklin Boulevard.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral

Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

Gastonia has its new police chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia didn't have to look far for its newest police chief. In fact, the man currently serving as interim chief will take the helm fully. Interim Chief Trent Conard will soon drop the word "interim" from his title, becoming the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. The city chose Conard after a nationwide search that saw 40 applications sent in. Eight candidates were interviewed, with four picked to take part in an assessment panel conducted by the Centralina Regional Council.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for convenience store robber

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

