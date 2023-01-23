GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia didn't have to look far for its newest police chief. In fact, the man currently serving as interim chief will take the helm fully. Interim Chief Trent Conard will soon drop the word "interim" from his title, becoming the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. The city chose Conard after a nationwide search that saw 40 applications sent in. Eight candidates were interviewed, with four picked to take part in an assessment panel conducted by the Centralina Regional Council.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO